A Random Summer Bucket List that I Brainstormed at 1 a.m.

Summer is all I think about.

I am in desperate need of a break and to fix my lifestyle. Therefore, I have started to brainstorm goals for myself that need to be achieved by the end of summer. Here are a few of my many tasks that I grabbed from my random, personal far-fetched summer bucket list that I drafted in the depths of the night.

Get back into depop

I have accumulated so many clothes that I simply do not need. This summer calls for a closet clean out. What better way to do that than to make bank while doing so? Depop is such a simple, accessible way to sell and buy clothes. It discourages the big brand consumer mindset by promoting reusing and upcycling. It is a great way to be sustainable and make easy money. Photo by Duy Hoang from Unsplash

learn how to cook

We are adults now. It’s time to learn how to cook in order to declare independence. The more cooking I learn to do the more healthy I will eat and the less money I will spend on fast-food. Also it could be fun. Cooking is an art I have always wanted to attempt. Maybe I have a hidden talent. Maybe you do, too. Try it.

art museums

For my English 15 class, we visited the Palmer Art Museum at the Arboretum, and that sparked a newfound love for art museums within my soul. I really appreciate the deeper messages behind each piece and I love trying to interpret those messages. That said, this summer I hope to indulge in my newfound love and visit art museums. I have never checked out some of the ones in my hometown, so it should be fun to explore new places at home. Photo by Calvin Craig from Unsplash

drink water

I have always been bad at drinking water, but especially bad in the past year. My health reaps the consequences and especially in the summer heat hydration is so important. I am going to start trying to drink at least three water bottles a day. My Owala is ready.

Caffeine cleanse

I have replaced water with caffeine and have grown addicted over the years. Without caffeine, I get headaches and have trouble staying awake. I need a serious detox, especially because coffee is consuming all my money. It is unhealthy to have to rely on something to stay awake and in summer I have time to change that habit.

mini trip with my friend group

I have missed my little friend group when we all separated for college. It is about time we catch up and get back together. A fun way to do that is planning a little trip together. My friends and I are thinking of a weekend trip to Cape Cod or Maine. Some place simple, cute and easily accessible. It does not need to be expensive and it won’t be if you all split it. It will easily create memories that will last a lifetime with people you love. Photo by averie woodard from Unslpash

online classes

This may be just me, but I always need to be ahead and feel productive. What better way to do so than learning and getting credits over the summer? I really think this is a good way to tackle general education courses and even get on track to graduate early. Also it prevents your brain from dying over the summer.

work, work and work

I told myself I was not going to spend thousands of dollars on unnecessary things during my first year of college. And what did I do? I spent all my money on who knows what. Therefore, it is time to lock in. Summer is the time to earn, and hopefully save, lots of money.

Play some tennis

The best thing about tennis is that you do not need to be good at it and it is still a fun workout. And you can invite family and friends to do it with you. I used to play tennis everyday and now I do not even remember the last time I played it. It is time I get active again and tennis is the best way to do so.

Redecorate my room

Our childhood rooms are exactly that: childlike. Most of us designed our rooms depending on the phase of life we were going through. And most of us also have grown out of those phases. It is time to clean. It is time to redecorate. I need my room to be more me now, rather than me at 14-years-old. Photo by Spacejoy from Unsplash

belly button piercing