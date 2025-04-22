5 Tips For Feeling Comfortable At The Gym

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into the gym can be very daunting, but gym anxiety is completely normal.

As women, it can be challenging to feel like it’s okay to take up space in male-dominated areas such as these. Here are a few tips to help make you feel more comfortable walking into the gym.

GYMS AREN’T JUST FOR HIM The first step towards getting over gym anxiety is remembering that you belong there. It is normal to walk into the gym and feel like everyone is staring at you or judging you, especially because gyms are often male-dominated. This might add an extra layer of intimidation, but having the right mindset can help. It is important to remember that you have every right to take up space in the gym. You do not need to confine yourself to a small corner. Although it may take time to build confidence in the gym, remind yourself that your workout is just as important as everyone else’s. go in with a plan When walking into the gym, there are probably a million thoughts running in your head. The amount of people and machines can be very overwhelming. So try to take at least one thing off your mind. Making a plan ahead of time can cross one stressor off from your list. You do not have to stand there trying to remember if an exercise you picked out is targeting the right muscles. Instead you can jump right in without having to think twice. Get familiar with machines Now that you have a plan, you have to execute. But where do you even begin? Lucky for you, there are an abundance of resources and fitness influencers to help you. An easy way to begin is by looking up tutorials on how to work certain machines before your workout. That way you can go to the gym with the confidence that you know what you are doing. Photo by ?ULE MAKARO?LU from Unsplash Get a gym partner Having a friend with you at the gym always makes working out more fun. It can make it less scary when you are beginning because you know you are not in it alone. You can motivate each other and help keep each other accountable. It can also make the gym an enjoyable experience when having a friend because you are less focused on the stressors around you and more focused on your workout. So next time you plan on seeing your friend, make it a gym date. make a playlist Sometimes the hardest part about being at the gym is your own inner voice. It may force you to fixate on other people or lose focus during your workout. An easy way to deal with this is to block out that noise. Making a playlist of all your favorite songs can not only help you block out anxious thoughts, but also give you something to look forward to. Remembering that you get to move your body and listen to your favorite songs can become your favorite part of the day.

All of these tips can help you feel more relaxed and comfortable at the gym. However, it is also important to remember that everyone starts somewhere. So even if you see other people doing complicated exercises or lifting more than you, remember that they started in your very shoes.