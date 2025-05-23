5 Productive Things To Do This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer 2025 is finally here. The stress of school is gone for the next three months, but that doesn’t mean we are spending the summer in bed watching TikTok all day. Here are some ways to have fun and be productive.

Hot Girl Walks

Who doesn’t love a hot girl walk? It’s a great way to get some fresh air and to move your body. It’s also a great way to get a tan and get some vitamin D. You can play your favorite music or podcast. You can also go with your friends to make it more fun. Wear a cute set and grab a coffee or smoothie after.

Read Books

Just because school is out doesn’t mean we can’t keep our minds sharp. You can read at the beach or by the lake while you tan. You can even start a small book club with your friends. Go to your local library and get a library card. You can hang out there and even grab a coffee. I suggest starting a series to keep you wanting to read more. Maybe read a book that was turned into one of your favorite movies. You can always look on TikTok for great suggestions.

Learn to Cook

Even though we are in college and have such easy access to food on campus, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t cook. Take the summer to learn some new recipes to cook for you and your roommates. This summer, pick out some recipes and try them out for family and friends. I think hosting a weekly dinner with your family and friends at home is a great way to learn so that you can have family dinners with the roommates in the fall. Ask your family for some recipes or go on Pinterest for new ideas. Maybe you can even give baking a try. If you think you will be too busy next semester to cook a lot, learn to prepare meals. This is a good way to keep healthy eating habits while in college.

Learn a new skill or try a new hobby

Get out of bed, get off TikTok and try something new. Start journaling or learn how to scrapbook. Take dance or pilates classes. Try new arts and crafts like painting hair brushes and wine glasses. Learn to crochet or knit. Learn an instrument or a new language. Try anything and everything. Have fun with it, it doesn’t have to be that serious. Invite friends to make it better.

