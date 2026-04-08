5 Pastimes To Try Instead Of Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the relentless blur of 2026, I almost feel like a prisoner to my phone, but in a digital Stockholm Syndrome type of way, where I am addicted to my captor. To get any meaningful work done, I have to literally chuck my phone on the other couch. I want to break up with it so bad, but if I do, what will I be deprived of?

I’ll instantly get out of the loop, I won’t be able to network or play those incredible LinkedIn games. Maybe we can’t go no-contact with these miniature portals, but we can at least set boundaries and spend the limited free time we have without them.

M.D. Danielle Grant explains in a statement from the American Medical Association that “Passive screen time can cause social isolation and can interfere with developing emotional intelligence.” She delves into many other harmful effects, and it’s worth noting that these apps and platforms are closely studied each day by professionals whose job is to make the platform as addictive as possible.

But there is a way out. For me, a one-hour scroll, two-hour, sometimes even a three-hour scroll, completely drains me. However, if I make the right decision and do one of the five following alternatives, I feel refreshed, productive and clear-minded afterward.

So, let’s jump into the five really simple alternatives to stop craning your neck and start reclaiming your time.

Cooking or Baking Whether you prefer following a recipe or freestyling it, using your creative freedom in the kitchen is an excellent way to disconnect and decompress. I find that when I cook, I get so into it and become one with the meal. There’s a meditative flow in the process: the vibrant colors on the cutting board, the chemistry of seasoning and flavors and the art of the plate. The reward isn’t just a meal; it’s the satisfaction of creating something tailored exactly to your own taste. Reading a Good Book This might be easier said than done for some, but there has to be something good about it. People have been turning pages for five millennia for a reason: a good book is the ultimate escape pod. Unlike the literal “face value” of a screen, reading forces you to be a co-creator. I love the beauty of character-building and the freedom to imagine a protagonist’s face and world without a director or an algorithm doing the work for me. It’s not just a hobby; it’s a transportive way to reclaim your imagination. Walking or Running Some of my best ideas don’t happen at a desk; they happen on the pavement. Walking or running forces you to look up instead of down. Whether it’s a high-intensity run or a steady walk through the city, moving your body is the fastest way to break the “digital trance.” There is a chemical clarity that comes with a change of scenery and a boost in heart rate. Drawing, Painting or Writing There is a specific kind of magic in putting a pen to paper, whether you’re sketching a face, painting a landscape or journaling your thoughts. Unlike the digital world, where everything is “undoable,” physical creation requires you to be present with your mistakes. It’s a rhythmic, meditative process that shifts your focus from consuming content to creating it. When you’re in the “flow state,” the noise of the world (and your notifications) finally goes quiet. Music and Dancing Try listening to music or dancing instead of taking in the passive noise of a social media feed and the trending audios, over and over again. Try putting on headphones, playing music out loud, dancing, moving your body. Music has the power to shift your mood instantly, turning a stressful afternoon into a creative session. I start each morning with good music as I get ready, and it totally sets me up for success.

Breaking that prisoner-like feeling with your phone doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t require a total digital blackout. It starts with one small, intentional choice to reclaim your focus. Whether it’s lying down with a compelling book or the rhythm of a walk through the city, there is a version of you that exists outside of the “scroll-hole.”

Pick just one of these five, whichever one sparks a bit of curiosity, and give yourself 30 minutes of uninterrupted time. Your notifications will still be there when you get back, but you’ll return to them with a clearer mind, a rested spirit, and your own “vibe” fully intact.