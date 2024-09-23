This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

In today’s world, it’s tough to always feel confident, especially when we open our phones and see people living “picture-perfect” lives with the best clothes, the “perfect” body and so on. Comparison is the thief of joy, but sometimes, as girls, we just can’t help it.

I’ve learned that confidence is one of the most attractive traits a person can have, but it’s something you have to work on. Everyone has off days when they don’t feel their best, and there’s nothing wrong with faking it when you need to.

One of my best friends taught me that if you carry yourself like you know you’re hot, other people will believe it too. The best part is that no one can tell if your confidence is real or not, so fake it ’til you make it.

There’s a trend on TikTok right now that I think a lot of girls can relate to. It says, “13-year-old me would think I’m so hot and cool now.” People change so much during their teenage years and early 20s, and we love looking back at old photos and laughing at who we used to be.

But it makes you appreciate how far you’ve come and how much you’ve grown.

Maybe you don’t feel like you’re where you want to be or don’t look exactly how you want but think about 13-year-old you. She would probably think you’re the cool older girl she always aspired to be.

Thinking back to 13-year-old me, I was always second-guessing myself, especially when it came to comparing myself to others. Back then, I looked up to college-aged girls, wishing I could be one of them so badly. It’s funny because now I am one of those college-aged girls, and I sometimes wish I could go back in time just to be that young again for a little while.

You know what they say “The grass is always greener on the other side.” It’s important to appreciate where you are right now and keep moving forward. My mom always told me that every stage of life comes with its own perks, so be present in the moment. It’s easy to get caught up in thinking about the past or stressing about the future but learning to be present is one of the keys to happiness.

As I am currently a college student, I know the younger me would be impressed and proud of who I’ve become.

When I was younger, I thought confidence was something people just naturally had. But I’ve now learned that it is something you work on, even if it means faking it until the day you finally believe it for yourself.

If I could go back and give younger me any advice, it would be to trust the process and not worry about wanting to grow up so fast.

You may not have everything you want in life right now, but the version of yourself that you are today is a testament to all the growth you have experienced. Confidence isn’t about reaching some finish line — it’s about embracing who you are in the moment.