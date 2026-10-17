Weighted Stuffed Animals Can Help with Anything!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a little girl, I have had a pillow pet or stuffed animal that never left my side when I was either laying in my bed with tears, or hanging out with my family. I am one of many who find comfort in having stuffed animals when I am feeling any sort of emotion, especially when falling asleep. As weighted stuffed animals became more popular, I grew a deeper interest and appreciation for them, as well as many other people since they started to come out with various seasonal options to buy. People often find comfort in weighed stuffed animals because they combine physical grounding with emotional reassurance which are two things that our bodies crave during stress, uncertainty, or caring. If you think about it deeper, the gentle pressure from the weight of the animal may be linked to relaxation and happiness and puts you in the right state of mind. These animals may even evoke childhood memories of security and care which may be a good or bad thing but overall the intention is to create a sense of familiarity with emotional warmth (ScienceInSights). My friends and family all have stories regarding stuffed animals and weighted animals and we all feel that they offer comfort when feeling lonely, anxious, overwhelmed and soft launching the idea that they aren’t alone. By mimicking the feeling of being hugged, it makes it easier for me to fall asleep and I am sure this benefits so many others as well. Throughout a few articles online, for people with sensory sensitivities, anxiety, or ADHD, the tactile feedback provides a soothing sensory experience that reduces overstimulation, which is a major help and factor (NeuroLaunch). Even though we see weighted stuffed animals as an aesthetic pleasure, and even decor on your bed, they may/can serve a deeper purpose and bring out the child that lives in everyone! Being connected with your weighted stuffed animal, and finding others who relate as well, can increase the optimism and whimsical feeling that brings out stronger connections!

Truly live up to the quote, “Keep the calming hug you’ve “weighted” for!”

References:

Why Are Stuffed Animals Important for Kids and Adults? – ScienceInsights

The Therapeutic Power of Stuffed Animals