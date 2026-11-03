The Key to the Perfect Sunday Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To help get my week off to a positive start I take Sunday as the day to prioritize myself and my space. Here are some of my go to tips to help make sure you start your week off on the right foot.

Step One: Laundry

Laundry is not exactly my idea of fun, but doing it on Sunday means I can get it out of the way. I always start with laundry because it takes me the longest. The way I think of it is if I clean all of my clothes I have a full wardrobe to look at and plan my outfits for the upcoming week.

I put on a playlist, sort my clothes, then start my first load of laundry. Putting on a playlist gets me into a calming head space. Playing music makes me feel like it is less of a chore and more as if I am taking time to help myself.

Step Two: Random Items

I am someone whose mind is moving a hundred miles per minute every day, so I often forget about the little things. By the end of the week I have collected a few water bottles, dishes, trash and random items around my room.

This step allows me to clean and put everything away. I collect my trash, water bottles and sort through it in the garbage room. I then go to the kitchen to clean any dishes I need to wash. Decluttering my space helps my mind slow down.

Step Three: Resetting my space

While dishes are being dried I take time to clean my surfaces, pick up random items that have accumulated, make my bed and organize. I need a clean space to operate during the week so taking the extra time to do all the nitty gritty things helps.

Step Four: Looking Ahead

I like to be organized and have a schedule so taking time out of my Sunday to plan for the upcoming week is a no brainer. I often open my planner, look at the month and then the week. I typically write all of my meetings down in the month overview, as well as work hours, birthdays, or important tests and projects. Then I move into my week where I can plan out days to work on specific assignments. I know I get many assignments and tend to feel I don’t have enough time, so sitting down with my planner allows me to see what is ahead and keep me at ease.

Step Five: Take time for myself

After a long day or organizing, cleaning, and looking at the week ahead I like to have a nice and easy evening. Once I have finished everything I set time aside to prioritize myself and my needs. This starts with taking a long shower and then doing something cozy.This could either be listening to music, a podcast, watching a movie, or doing an arts and craft like a diamond art.