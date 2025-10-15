This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

4 Easy Ways to Get Your Body Moving

As a student it can be difficult to feel like you have time to get a workout in and stay active. Plus, with all of the pressure to be at the gym for hours on end, surrounded by scary gym bros and totally clueless when it comes to navigating the machines, it is no wonder you don’t want to go to the gym. However it is important to keep your body moving, especially as a student who spends all of their time at the library. Not only does it feel good, but it boosts your mental energy, improves focus and is essential for your body. Here are 4 easy ways to sneak exercise into your busy schedule that will leave you feeling your best.

1. Walk around campus

In between classes, walking around campus can be the perfect way to get some fresh air, clear your mind and get your blood pumping. Maybe take the long way to your next class or go to the farther dining hall for lunch to get a few extra steps in. If you have even more time, drop your bag in your room, grab your favorite podcast and take a lap around the entire campus. Props if you can get in nature to have a reset from your computer screen.

2. try a workout class

There are so many different options on campus to choose from. Check out your campus’s gym social media pages or website and explore the range of activities offered. From zumba to yoga to kickboxing and pilates, there is definitely something out there for everyone. Even if you have never tried one before, I encourage you to give it a shot. Who knows? Maybe spin will become your new favorite way to exercise. Even better if you bring a friend along with you!

3. Dorm yoga

After a long day of classes and club meetings sometimes the last thing you want to do is go back out and get a workout in. Further, your mind may be filled with all of the assignments you still have to do and places you need to be. Put on your favorite pajamas, turn on soft lighting and find a short yoga session easily accessible on Youtube. Yoga can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep and make you feel great in your body. This is the perfect way to end your long day, or can be an easy way to have a relaxing start to your day.

4. Pomodoro Style Studying

So what if you have way too much on your plate to even consider setting aside 20 minutes to workout? Even at the library you can get in some movement pomodoro style. All you have to do is set a timer on your phone to go off every 30 minutes or so. After each alarm, give yourself a study break and take a lap around the perimeter of the library. Maybe add in 10 air squats and a set of 20 jumping jacks. Engage in some light stretching or other standing bodyweight exercises. Not only is this good for your body, but it is great for your brain to have regular brain breaks to prevent frustration and overwhelm.

At the end of the day – stay active

In college it is easy to feel as though you have no time left in the day to take care of you. When life feels this way, it is all the more important to keep your body moving to ensure a healthy mind. Staying active improves your physical health and keeps your mental health in check. It can also be an excuse to get together with a friend you haven’t seen in a while due to your busy schedules.