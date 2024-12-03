5 Things to Be Grateful For

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me set the scene–Thanksgiving–it is 6pm on Thursday. That time of year again to be grateful. You are surrounded by 15 of your extended family members, squeezed around the table you dragged out of your parents’ basement. The table is FULL of food: Dad’s turkey he slaved over all afternoon, Aunt Beth’s homemade cranberry sauce, and your own apple pie calling your name. Your uncles and cousins are drenched in sweat from the afternoon football game and all of their eyes are now on you. It is your turn to answer the dreaded question.

“What are you grateful for this year?”

Your mind immediately goes blank. Everyone already took all the classic answers. Family, friends, your pet. What is there left to say? As a matter of fact, there are so many other things that you can be grateful for and not just on thanksgiving, but all year long. Here are five ideas for you to bring up at the dinner table so when the time comes, you can focus on how many more scoops of your mom’s sweet potatoes you can fit on your plate.

1. The Great Outdoors

That long walk after the most stressful biology class of your life. The light shining in your room after a restful sleep. The day spent with your friends downtown. What do all of these things have in common? Being outside. The outdoors, whether we know it or not, gives us a sense of peace. Being outside is a chance for us to fully relax and enjoy our favorite activities like hiking, boating, picnics and skiing. Not to mention, just looking out at the incredible views as you walk to class.

2. School

Yes I said it. Even though school can be the root of a lot of dread and misery, it also helps us become our best selves. After all, give yourself a pat on the back, you made it here! We are forced to endure challenges, learn valuable lessons, build meaningful relationships and acquire so much knowledge during our time at school. Not to mention our increasing time management and organizational skills.

3. TIme

Take a deep breath. You are allowed. You have time. Although it seems as though our lives are flashing before our eyes, we have so much time ahead of us to do what we love and experience life. Take a moment and appreciate that you have the opportunity to take a break and relax.

4. THat one thing

What is that one thing in your life that you look forward to? What is that little thing in your day that you can’t go without? Is it that Clinton Late Night quesadilla, that comfy chair in the ARO, that Starbucks drink made by the best barista? Is it that comfort movie you watch every Wednesday with your friends?

5. Be Grateful for yourself

It is not selfish to be grateful for yourself. After all, look at all the things you have done. Look at where you are in your life right now. You have accomplished so many things, formed so many new relationships and have learned so much. It is time that you take the opportunity to give yourself a pat on the back and reflect on how strong and resilient you really are.

At the end of the day take a deep breath. It really isn’t about having the perfect answer. This time of year is embracing all of the things that we are lucky to have in our lives, therefore there is no wrong thing to say. The only problem is that your stomach is not big enough for Thanksgiving dinner.