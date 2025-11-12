Tips On Taking Care Of Yourself Even When Busy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: This is just my personal tips. Everybody else’s method could be different, and that is okay, as long as it works for you.

With classes to take and assignments to finish, it is also crucial to take care of one’s physical and mental health. However, as deadlines approach and certain positions require students to attend or fulfill, there have been reports of individuals who reportedly get less sleep and have to rely on caffeine to stay awake during the day. With that, it’s hard to focus on your own health while busy, and as someone who has had a pile of homework, exams to study for, and research and teaching assistance to do, I have gone through that myself. Nevertheless, it makes logical sense that health comes first because, without health, it’s harder to finish homework in time. While I had struggled to take care of myself while busy, I decided to make some lifestyle changes that allowed me to develop ideas on how to balance self-care with meeting deadlines. With that said, here are some tips on how to take care of yourself even when you’re busy.