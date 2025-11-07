Thanksgiving Food: Tips For Cooking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter wind and snow make the world shiver, slowing people’s hurried pace as the biting cold brings a brief respite. Though not a season of harvest, it can still offer warmth and peace. With gratitude for the Native Americans who brought salvation to suffering people, and in remembrance of those stories and reverence for them, Thanksgiving arrives. In this annual family reunion, with grateful hearts, we use abundant ingredients to prepare sumptuous dishes. Let us follow the aroma of food and the warmth of shared moments to step into the world of Thanksgiving cuisine.

Mashed Potatoes

Is there really anyone in this world who dislikes potatoes? Their soft texture lingers delightfully in the mouth, and, with completely different cooking methods across countries, they truly are the most versatile ingredient. Mashed potatoes are, of course, an indispensable part of Thanksgiving. Pour fresh potatoes into boiling water, add a spoonful of salt, and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Then peel and mash them. Stir in olive oil, milk, salt, pepper and other seasonings to create your favorite flavor. Warm, fluffy mashed potatoes are incredibly tempting.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Golden and dazzling, with a delicate texture and adorable shape, this classic dish is a Thanksgiving staple suitable for any occasion. Boil the pasta in salted water, then melt butter in another pot. Add milk, onions, paprika and other seasonings, followed by beaten eggs, cheese, salt and pepper. Finally, mix the cooked pasta with the sauce, sprinkle breadcrumbs on top, and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. A dish that combines boiling and baking—how could it not be delicious?

Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Greens, healthy eating and vitamins! Even a Thanksgiving feast brimming with rich flavors and fats needs the vibrant touch of leafy greens. Roast Brussels sprouts until crispy, then toss them with pancetta—also known as “Italian bacon”—olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Return them to the oven for a second bake to allow the flavors to fully penetrate. With just one bite, the fresh essence of the vegetables will firmly captivate your palate.

Pumpkin Pie

Sweetness slides across the tongue, bringing people into a world of happiness. Thanksgiving is incomplete without pumpkin pie. The delicious pumpkin filling complements the crispy pie crust perfectly. Filling made with fresh pumpkin puree can have a slight grainy texture, which is why some choose canned pumpkin puree. The filling can be mixed with eggs, thick cream, and cornstarch to achieve a rich and luxurious taste. After baking for 55-60 minutes, the center of the pumpkin pie should shake slightly. Once cooled, it will turn into a smooth, velvet-like texture.

Turkey

Undoubtedly, turkey is the protagonist of a Thanksgiving feast and a symbol of family reunion! Everyone sits around the warm fireplace, with laughter and joy filling the air. A golden, crispy and fragrant roasted turkey appears on the dining table. The key is to avoid overcooking; otherwise, the meat will become dry and difficult to chew. What we want is tender and juicy turkey! It is best not to brush the turkey with oil, as frequent opening of the oven can lower the temperature, prolong cooking time, and may cause the meat to dry out. Just apply a layer of vanilla butter mixture inside and outside the turkey. Additionally, do not stuff stuffing into the belly of a turkey, as the stuffing may overcook while the turkey itself is not fully cooked. It is best to prepare the filling separately in advance.

With heartfelt blessings and gratitude for all we’ve received, let us gather in warm holiday cheer to pray for health and peace, eagerly anticipating the new year. May everyone reunite with loved ones for a wonderful Thanksgiving, enjoying peaceful and pleasant moments together.

Recipe Links:

https://www.behealthyhouse.com/zh-TW/blogs/concepts/85006

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/alton-brown/baked-macaroni-and-cheese-recipe-1939524

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/balsamic-roasted-brussels-sprouts-recipe-1996813

https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/the-great-pumpkin-pie-recipe/

https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/easy-no-fuss-thanksgiving-turkey/