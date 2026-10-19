Support A Local Fundraiser For UPMC Children’s Hospital

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Grace Beal began raising money and awareness for Children’s Hospital by asking her friends, family, and members of her community to sponsor layup shots after junior high basketball practice, she had no intention of starting a legacy. Little did she know, 14 years later, she would still be honoring and advancing her mission.

Since 2014, the Beal family and Layups for Lucy team have helped to raise over $300,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital. These donations have helped to support Camp Wakchazi, a camp for youth bereaved siblings; funded a dedicated NICU room; helped local families through grants provided during their time of need when struggling with medical crises; and earned national recognition such as the Children’s Youth Fundraiser of the Year and the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Outstanding Young Philanthropists award.

What inspired Grace to begin her fundraising? Her youngest sister, Lucy. Lucy Beal was born on October 24, 2008, and was unfortunately diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare and very serious heart condition. Though nurses and doctors did everything in their power to help Lucy and make her time on earth as comfortable as possible, she unfortunately passed in 2009 at only 11 months old. The family was understandably devastated but grateful for the time they had with Lucy and the memories they made.

Over the years, Layups for Lucy has grown, hosting numerous fundraisers such as basketball games between classmates or between teachers and their students, and picnics. This year looks a little bit different, as many of the founders have moved away or become busy with their work and personal lives. For the first time, Layups for Lucy is introducing a virtual run/walk challenge. The event challenges anyone who registers, free of charge, to walk or run as many miles as possible and log them on the website to be matched in donations at the end of the event. The event will officially end on Saturday, October 24th, the day of Lucy’s 18th birthday.

On the 24th, all participants are invited to come together, either to the Beal’s hometown of New Castle (9 a.m. start time) or to Point State Park (11 a.m. start time) for a group 5K. All proceeds, which include the matched dollars to miles run and the additional money donated by those running independent fundraising, will be taken to Children’s Hospital and donated in honor of Lucy’s legacy.

Consider donating to Layups for Lucy or even getting a few of your friends to go for a walk around the scenic Point State Park on October 24th. Any support to this great cause can make a huge difference for the children of our community!