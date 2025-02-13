Spring Semester Slump: How Motivation And A Game Plan Can Save Your GPA (And Sanity)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

As the spring semester begins to pick up and we are on the brink of midterms, staying motivated to do schoolwork can sometimes be a challenge. I have personally fallen victim to the cold weather of Pittsburgh and often find myself prioritizing my bed rather than studying for chemistry. Balancing school with volunteering, your social life, and mental health can be draining, and it sometimes feels like there is no end in sight, but I believe anyone and everyone can get out of the spring semester slump! Without further ado, here is my comprehensive list of ways to stay motivated throughout the semester and push through midterm season.

Have A Designated Study Spot It is so important to change up your study routine from environments in your daily routine. As much as I like to tell myself, I will never be productive working on assignments from my bed. I have found that surrounding myself with other people studying often improves my focus. Pitt has some amazing hidden study spots that help to promote mindful study habits and focus. Some notable mentions for study spot gems include Divvy Coffee Shop, Hillman Library, Posvar Hall, and everyone’s favorite, The Cathedral of Learning! Next time you are feeling unproductive, try switching up your studying environment and see if you notice a difference! Stay Accountable Staying accountable during the semester can mean a multitude of things. It is so important to stay on top of your school work, but also remember to prioritize your mental health. I have found that for my classes, I learn better in a group. Finding a study buddy in your classes can make a world of a difference and help improve your study habits. By teaching each other and having the same goals of succeeding, staying accountable with your progress becomes so much easier knowing that you are not alone in the battle. I am also the biggest advocate for tutoring and office hours. Keeping yourself accountable means not letting yourself fall behind, and there is no shame in asking for help. Your classmates, TAs, and professors are here to help you. Additionally, during the winter months, everyone is more prone to illnesses. Prioritizing sleep, exercise, and nutrition helps to fight burnout and can help refresh your mind. Motivation + rewards Studying does not have to be a chore; it should feel less like work and more like self-care. A great way to create this mindset is to motivate yourself with small rewards when you push through tasks. Even small rewards make you feel like you’re making progress and help you stay engaged. Having something to look forward to makes it easier to start difficult tasks instead of avoiding them. For example, coffee, an episode of a show, or a short walk after completing tasks helps to make studying more enjoyable, while also helping to prevent burnout and keep your energy levels up. One of my favorite hacks is planning bigger rewards for finishing major projects or exams and basing my reward off of my score. This helps to motivate me towards a higher grade while also encouraging positive outcomes. By having regular rewards, your brain is trained to associate studying with a reward, making it feel less like a chore and more like a productive habit. ROMANTICIZE the process Like I have said before, studying does not have to be something you dread. If you still find yourself dragging to complete tasks, try romanticizing the process. Shift your mindset to see studying as part of your journey, not just a burden. At the beginning of each year, I like to create a vision board with both academic and personal goals that I want to achieve. This helps me to track my progress, reflect on wins, and look back at how far I have come. As someone in the STEM field, I write A LOT of notes and vocabulary words. I love using aesthetic, fun study methods like color-coded notes, study playlists, and Quizlet. Additionally, especially during the colder months, each day can feel like the last. It is so important to find joy in the small moments. I like to light a candle, make a good playlist, and ultimately create a cozy study vibe to help me lock in! I find that the key to a perfect study session is a yummy drink, nice lighting, and a motivating setup. Set goals Something that I love about college is knowing that we are all here for the same purpose; to achieve our dreams. All of our hard work will pay off and each semester brings you closer to achieving your dreams. Looking back and seeing just how much you have already accomplished builds confidence and trust in yourself to keep going. By setting clear and achievable goals, you can avoid feeling overwhelmed and focus on improving little by little each day. To stay organized and track my goals, I love to use Notion to improve productivity. It is also important to give yourself grace on harder days and just do something rather than nothing. You have come this far, there is nothing you can’t do.

At the end of the day, at least for me, studying often feels mundane and mindless. It is so important to remind yourself that your degree will be worth it and is what all your hard work is for. It is a privilege to get to stress about studying and have a degree as the end goal. Putting school into this perspective reminds me how lucky I am to be here. I hope that these strategies help to improve your study sessions and productivity while also helping your grades. I know they help me!