This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that I am well into the fall semester of my junior year here at Pitt, I have found myself looking back on my experience as a college student and how I found my place here when, as a freshman, that didn’t seem possible. I wish someone had told me, when I was applying to college around this time three years ago (ew gross), that college is the biggest trust-the-process experience you will ever have in your life.

Starting with my freshman year, by far my most challenging and stressful year in college so far, if I could tell myself one thing back then, it would be to breathe, and it would all be worth it. No matter how hard I tried to plan my freshman year, with plan A and backup plans for the backup plans, having all of those plans fall through was most definitely something I did not, in fact, plan for. I never would have thought that by my spring semester, I would be switching majors completely, going from neuroscience and pre-med to Media and Professional Communications (on the Digital Media track), on the verge of transferring out of a college that, a year prior, was all I ever wanted. I’m not even joking; I genuinely considered transferring to a college closer to home, just to get a better car for commuting, even though I knew I would be unhappy there.

So basically, my entire freshman year felt like my life was falling apart around me, and there was nothing I could do to stop it. I felt lost, and like everything I had done to that point in time was for nothing; that I was never going to live up to the imaginary, impossible expectations that I thought everyone had of me. Every time someone asked me how college was going, I was embarrassed; I was worried that I was going to disappoint them, so I lied. I lied to people I rarely saw because I was worried these people, whom I had basically no relationship with, would be disappointed in me if I said, “I’m not doing well.” Because not only did I not want to admit it to others, but to myself, if I didn’t say it out loud, it wasn’t real. If I didn’t say it out loud, I could still hold on to this romanticization I had of my college experience. Because everyone around me seemed to have it together, nobody else was falling apart, so I felt like I wasn’t allowed to either. I wish I had had someone tell me it was okay to not know, that I wasn’t the only one who was questioning everything. I wish I had someone else’s real and raw experiences to compare to, and that desire motivated me to be this raw in this article because I needed something like this during that time in my life.

My freshman year wasn’t all negative, though; in between the breakdowns and the feeling that the world was coming down around me, I eventually did start to see light at the end of the tunnel during my spring semester. First things first, I started my antidepressants; I finally admitted to myself that I wasn’t okay, and I wasn’t going to get better without asking for help. Secondly, in a desperate effort to find my place on campus, I discovered the one and only Her Campus at Pitt, and I truly believe that everything that happened before this led me to find this amazing club. Around that time, I sat down with my dad and decided to stay at Pitt for at least one more semester after switching my major to see if it was the school or the program (spoiler: it was my program). Eventually, I got to a place where I could look forward to coming back to Pitt for the next school year, and miss my freshman dorm and the friends I made here. Again, this was something that, for most of my freshman year, had felt impossible.

Moving on to my sophomore year, this was the year when I started to feel more confident not only in myself as a person but also in the career path I was choosing. I was officially taking classes for my new major, had a good roommate situation, became even more active in Her Campus, and started to find a new love for Pitt. As much as I hate to admit it, my dad was right; I just had to take the time to “thug it out,” and it would eventually be okay. Fall was also when I became extremely involved in Her Campus, as I became a more active writer, helping out at tabling events, didn’t miss any meetings (unless I had a hockey game), and helped with whatever was needed to run the club smoothly. Her Campus had such a huge impact on my decision to stay here at Pitt; if it wasn’t for this amazing group of girls, I have no idea where I would be. The girls in this club are some of the most supportive, kind, and understanding I have met so far in college, and if you’re a girl considering Pitt, I highly recommend checking out Her Campus as well.

This was also such an exciting year for me when it came to my career. By the fall of my sophomore year, I officially decided I wanted to work as a social media manager for the NHL. I always loved the sport; I just knew it was the place and career for me, so I decided to take charge of making that happen. I started attending hockey games in person to get used to the atmosphere (and because I love the sport). In doing so, I got to see Marc-André Fleury’s last game as a Penguin (article about that here). Also, during the fall semester, I cold-emailed the Penguins’ AHL team located near my hometown to see if I would be able to job-shadow their communications department during the winter break. Once I secured it and experienced it, I gained some of the most amazing hands-on experience and made some of my favorite connections there. During this time, I also started running an Instagram account for books to learn how to use Canva and Photoshop. The spring semester was also extremely exciting for me as I attended my first networking event hosted by Nick Bowens and his company, Working in Hockey (I wrote about my amazing experience here), got to attend a hockey game with GirlsSportsClub, one of my favorite organizations supporting women in sports, and got to talk to the CEO about the possibility of establishing a branch on Pitt’s campus. I also got to meet my biggest influence in the sports world, Suzzie Cool, at a hockey game (I went to a lot of games). I honestly had some of the most fun I ever had, from games to Pitt canceling classes for the first time in years; I finally knew this was where I was supposed to be.