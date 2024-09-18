The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know I say this at the start of every school year, but this year I am going to stick to my new (school) year’s resolutions. Much like everyone on January first, I make my resolutions for the start of every school year on September first. I write a list in my notes app about all of the tasks I swear I will complete this year, minor class assignments that I will not slack off on, and plans to make my lifestyle happier and healthier. Sure enough, the first month into school I am just as bad as the New-Year’s-resolution gym goers who are never to be seen again by February first.

Number one is to do the readings for my classes. Taking time to read anywhere from 5 to 70 pages for all 18 credit’s worth of my course load is usually the last thing I want to do at night after spending hours in class each day. However, when it comes time to write the essay or participate in class or take a test based on them, I drag my feet because I did not do the reading. Thoroughly reading all of my textbook chapters, novels, and excerpts are a priority this semester. SparkNotes is losing a user starting now!

I also just want to be more proactive than I have been in the past. I am by no means a procrastinator, but I wouldn’t say I submit many assignments early; I fall somewhere in the middle. I made my aesthetic, color coded assignment to-do list on Excel, so I have no excuse to not be looking ahead at my assignments. This document is constantly open on my Mac, making it easy and accessible to keep track of my work. Another reason I want to be proactive with my schoolwork this semester is that I have a few other exciting tasks to add to my ongoing to-do list that are not necessarily academic, but will help with my future. I plan to apply for study abroad in the coming months, build my resume through volunteering and positions, as well as keep an eye out for internships.

On a more personal note, I want to stay active by exercising five to seven days a week. I have maintained this all summer long, through walking, running, and lifting, but as the school year gets busier and busier I want to make sure to continue. My one hour a day of some form of exercise is more important for my mind than anything. Sure, I love to keep my body healthy and in-shape, but I consider my workout my brain break. It’s the time where I don’t need to be in front of my open laptop or thinking about my infinite to-do list. This mental break is why I feel like I need to prioritize fitness and take at least one hour a day to stay active.

One final personal goal I have is to take my screen time down. Over the summer when I don’t have all of my academic responsibilities, I always allow my screen time grow out of control. Now, a few weeks into the school year, my screen time has barely decreased. A few ways I plan to accomplish this goal is to read a book for fun instead of staring at my phone before bed, listen to podcasts over listless scrolling, and working on homework between classes instead of updating social media. Sometimes I do need a few minutes to scroll on my phone, answer texts, call my family, and tap through social media, however, my overarching goal is to change my habit of reaching for my phone at every opportunity.

I hope that by October, these goals are not the equivalent of a New Year’s resolution in February. This semester I am staying accountable, responsible, and healthy!