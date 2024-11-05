College Cooking: Easy Trader Joe’s Meals For On The Go

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cooking in college can be quite a task. Whether you don’t know how to cook, are too busy, tired, or lazy, figuring out what to make for dinner can be daunting. That’s when it’s time to return to the tried and true Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s extensive frozen section offers college students easy, healthy, delicious dinner options. As a self-proclaimed Trader Joe’s dinner connoisseur, here are the best-frozen meals and ones you can doctor up if you are feeling ambitious.

5 Meals That Are Great As Is

Greek Spanakopita My roommates and I love the spanakopita. The Philo-dough crust is soft and flakey, and the filling is rich with spinach, feta, and fresh flavors. With 6 wedges in the savory pie, it can feed 2-3 people. Try pairing it with the Lemon arugula salad kit as well! Paneer Tikka Masala If you are looking for an easy meal for one, look no further than the Paneer Tikka Masala. This is a great vegetarian option that provides protein. The meal comes with spinach and basmati rice, so all you need to do is pop it in the oven or microwave it for a few minutes, and dinner is served! Please note that the cheese is extremely hot coming out of the oven, so don’t make the mistake I did and scarf it down as soon as it came out. Family Style Meat Lasagna Personally, I am a pescatarian. However, my roommates rave about Meat Lasagna—so much so that they have the leftovers for breakfast the next day. If you are looking to feed your entire household, this is the perfect option. The lasagna has over two pounds of meat in it, as well as ricotta cheese and marinara sauce. It tastes a bit like home. Trader Joe’s Fried Rice and Kimbap I love Kimbap and fried rice, but on their own, they often don’t leave me satisfied or full for very long until I had the enlightening idea to pair them together to make the perfect dinner. I split both with my roommate and doused my rice in sriracha! Both can be heated up in the microwave, making a great meal on a time crunch. This is the perfect combination for when the kimbap leaves you wanting more. TitleBurrata, Arugula, Prosciutto Pizza Frozen pizza can be hit or miss, and, to be honest, it’s mostly misses. However, this pizza is the exception. If you are ever in the mood for pizza but not in the mood to pay for delivery, this is the right call. The crust is crispy, not soggy, and the flavors are excellent. The prosciutto is served on the side, so it’s vegetarian-safe!

2 Frozen Meals You Can “Doctor Up”