Avoiding the Unavoidable: Preventing Sickness in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Getting sick in college, especially in the fall, seems inevitable. The morning you or one of your roommates wakes up with a scratchy, sore throat, you know it’s all over. It’s a tale as old as time; you can go to the doctor, but usually it’s an unidentified bacterial illness with no cure other than time. Though I am far from a medical professional (and I can’t guarantee any of these remedies will work or help you feel better), after a freshman year of constantly being sick, I have come up with seven tips for avoiding the frat flu.

Keep your living spaces clean One of the best things to do is to keep your dorm, apartment, or house clean. Regularly disinfect surfaces and wash your sheets and pillowcases often. Get your sleep Your body must be fully rested to fight off whatever variation of the freshman flu comes your way. If you feel sick, there’s nothing wrong with sleeping in or taking a nap. This gives your body time to recover and fight off illness. Eat fruits and Vegetables In college, access to fresh fruits and veggies can be quite difficult, even more so for those who live off of meals from the dining halls. However, eating fruits and vegetables gives your body the vitamins and nutrients it needs. If you are struggling to get fresh fruits and vegetables, I recommend Gogo Squeeze, Noka, and Mama Chia pouches. I swore by those my freshman year! Drink tea and honey As someone who loves tea, this isn’t hard for me. Nonetheless, this task is not as simple for others. Drinking tea can soothe a sore throat and adding honey to it not only sweetness the tea but coats and calms your throat. I recommend Earl Grey tea, green tea, or mint tea. Relax Being on the go 24/7 causes your body to let its guard down and let illnesses in, so make sure to take time for yourself and relax. Not only is this good for your physical health, but taking a break to breathe is always good for your mental health. Take a hot shower and do a face mask while watching your favorite movie to unwind. Don’t share drinks or food Perhaps the easiest way to get sick is to share a glass, utensil, or food with someone who is sick. Just make sure to have your own glass around this time of year, and don’t take a bite of someone’s snack. Get your flu and covid shots I absolutely hate getting shots; needles are my kryptonite. But the doctors and scientists know what they are talking about, and staying up to date on your vaccines can prevent you from catching sicknesses from your friends, roommates, and classmates.

In the end, none of these things are surefire ways to prevent getting sick, but I have always found them to help me out, and I hope they can help you guys as well!