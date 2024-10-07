The Most Memorable Moments of Summer 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

It’s officially fall, meaning soon, the leaves will start turning colors and crunching under our feet, Halloween and Thanksgiving are right around the corner, and classes are in full swing. However, just because the summer is over doesn’t mean we need to forget about it! Here are some of the top moments from Summer 2024.

1. A very “brat” summer

It wouldn’t be right to talk about summer 2024 without mentioning the album that defined it all: BRAT by Charli xcx. Released on June 7, 2024, it has been making headlines ever since. Trademarked by its bright lime green cover, this energetic hyper-pop album has become an aesthetic of its own. Opposite to the “clean girl aesthetic” that has been popularized over the last few years, BRAT embodies the rebellious party girl persona. It romanticizes the idea of chaos and spontaneity – or in Charli’s words, being “so Julia.”

The original 15-song album had been expanded with a deluxe version that features the songs “Hello goodbye,” “Guess,” and “Spring breakers,” as well as numerous remixes featuring artists such as Addison Rae, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, and perhaps the most iconic of them all, “Girl, so confusing” featuring Lorde – an anthem on the complexities of female relationships.

However, one of the most notable trends to come out of brat summer has to be the “Apple” dance. The song nearly didn’t make the final tracklist, according to Charli herself. It quickly went viral after user @kelley.heyer on TikTok posted a dance with simple yet playful choreography to the song. The “Apple” dance has since been performed by tons of celebrities, including Ms. xcx herself!

2. Summer Olympics

I think it’s safe to say that we were all glued to our TV screens this summer watching Team USA dominate at the Olympics. With a grand total of 126 gold, silver, and bronze medals, Team USA took home the most medals out of any country competing. Whether it was watching Simone Biles defy gravity in her floor routine, Stephen Nedoroscik ace his pommel horse routine, or Katie Ledecky break records like it’s nothing, this summer was full of athletic excellence and inspiring performances.

3. “That’s that me espresso!”

It may not have been nominated for “Song of the Summer” at the VMA’s but we all know it’s the real winner. “Espresso,” the lead single off of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, soared to No.1 on the Billboard charts, and is currently sitting with over a billion streams on Spotify. Carpenter released the song before her appearance at Coachella, where she performed it live for the first time. The song went viral for its catchy and humorous lyrics, like, “I’m working late, cause I’m a singer,” “I know I Mountain Dew it for ya,” and of course, “That’s that me espresso!”

4. Hailey Bieber Gives Birth

Hailey and Justin Bieber waited until the birth of their baby to announce the name and gender, leaving fans to speculate beforehand. Many were convinced that Hailey was pregnant with a girl due to an influx of pink emojis used on her Instagram, while others believed they were naming the baby “Plum Bieber” (because, of course, no nepo baby can have a typical name). However, all these theories were proven false when “Jack Blues Bieber” was born on Aug. 22, 2024, continuing the family tradition of initials “JB.” The name Jack is believed to have come from Justin’s father, Jeremy Jack Bieber.

5. Love Island USA

Season six of Love Island USA was the talk of the summer. The dating reality TV show, an American spinoff of Love Island UK, has been running since 2019, but has not gained popularity in the way the UK version has. That all changed this summer, when season six premiered, introducing a new host, Ariana Madix, and an increasingly diverse cast. People all across the country tuned in weekly to watch each “islander” navigate their way in the villa.

Even if you haven’t watched the show, like myself, you have most likely seen or heard various viral moments, including edits of Rob and Leah, one of the most shipped couples, or Kordell spinning his suitcase in his introduction (yeah…we’re just as confused).

As we leave the summer behind and enter into colder weather, it’s clear this past season kept us entertained from start to finish!