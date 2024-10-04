10 Must-Try Pumpkin Trader Joe’s Products For Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s finally October, which means it’s now undeniably pumpkin season! If you’re fall-obsessed like me, you know we must keep the fall vibes flowing with as many pumpkin spiced items as possible. Lucky for us, Trader Joe’s has brought back the pumpkin parodies of their classic products. Of course, I had to get my hands on as many products as I could, and these are the items that came out on top!

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Trader Joe’s Overnight Oats stand on their own as a filling grab-and-go breakfast, but the pumpkin flavor takes it to another level. Every bite is like a sweet, spiced slice of pumpkin bread stuffed in a little cup.

Pumpkin Spice Batons

From the crunch of the thin, straw-like exterior, to the sweet and subtle pumpkin-flavored filling of the Pumpkin Spiced Baton, this is the perfect little sweet treat to make your day.

Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque

One of my favorite sections at Trader Joe’s is their prepared soups and salads, and the addition of this bisque is incredible. This delicious, smooth soup is easy to warm up and is very light. I successfully paired this with some crackers, but I can only imagine how amazing it would be with a grilled cheese!

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels

If you like Trader Joe’s coated pretzels or even coated almonds, these little spice-filled bites are for you! The salty pretzel flavor pairs so well with the spiced sweetness of the yogurt coating. Of course, just like any good bag of pretzels, when you reach the end of the bag, you are rewarded with an extra salty, delicious finale.

Pumpkin Butter

When Trader Joe’s puts the word butter after something, you know it’s going to be good. Although this Pumpkin Butter is nothing like your Cookie Butter or classic butter sticks. Completely lacking in butter, this is a smooth, spiced, sugary, thick puree that is great on a bagel! Trader Joe’s even recommends putting it on a sandwich or pairing it with your ice cream!

Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage

Imagine if pumpkin cold foam was its own drink, and then stop imagining! This delightfully sweet drink has just the perfect balance of pumpkin flavor to add to your coffee, cereal, or just to drink!

Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s Cookies

Though normally Joe-Joe’s Cookies are a close call to a popular sandwich cookie brand, the Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s bring back a completely different memory, as the cookie full of fall spices tastes remarkably similar to the snack of a mystery-solving dog from childhood. The tasty cookies are complemented with a center of sweet pumpkin creme.

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Even as a tea person, I can’t deny the delicious twist on Trader Joe’s Cold Brew Concentrate. This convenient product is the perfect alternative for your daily coffee run, with a lingering pumpkin flavor.

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

This product is the perfect combination of gingersnaps and autumn flavors wrapped up in cute little pumpkin-shaped treats. Be careful though, or the whole box may be gone in an instant!

Pumpkin Body Butter

Even though you can’t eat this one, it just had to make the list! This is a great seasonal spin on their moisturizing Coconut Body Butter. With an alluring sweet beginning, the pumpkin scent shines through just enough to linger with your senses.