You Go, Ghoul: 5 Halloween Costumes I Better See This Year

Every year, without fail, I see the same old Halloween costumes. Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader this and black cat that. It’s tiresome. Halloween has become less and less extravagant with every passing year, to the point where I’m starting to question if people even have that good ole haunted spirit in them anymore! So, I’ve decided to take matters into my own hands. Granted, I may not be the most creative person, but these are ideas that sit right in between the “basic” category and the Heidi Klum Halloween party tier. Bone-appetit!

1. The Love Witch: Elaine Parks

If you don’t read a single other costume idea in this entire article, I don’t mind, just as long as you seriously consider being Elaine Parks from the 2016 film, The Love Witch. This is a costume I would love to execute one day. Unfortunately, I was cursed with beautiful blonde hair (I’m a brunette but suffer from extreme blonde dysmorphia), and I find wigs quite uncomfortable. I love this movie so much because while it was produced in 2016, it incorporates beautiful ‘70s aesthetics that make it so cinematically masterful and intriguing.​ There are truly so many costume options when examining Elaine’s closet in this film. From her iconic red set to her black, rainbow-lined trench coat, there is immense wiggle room. No matter the outfit choice, a little light blue eyeshadow and long, straight, black hair will make this a noteworthy costume. Not to mention, everyone will immediately understand that you are the cool girl at the function, and I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone falls madly in love with you.

2. Dark Fantasy Rendition of the Monster High Dolls

I think it’s fair to say that seeing a dark fantasy rendition of the original Monster High Dolls would heal my inner child. After seeing an artificial intelligence rendering of the characters in this aesthetic on TikTok, I was so inspired to bring these childhood icons to life. A dark and sultry twist on the already spooky dolls would be absolutely striking. From Frankie Stein to Spectra Vondergeist, there are so many possibilities. My favorite character for this idea however, has to be Lagoona Blue. I think the sapphire blues with large teased blonde hair would be fabulous. That being said, what would really make or break this costume is the use of the rich jewel tones and the incorporation of unique jewelry. If done properly, I believe this will truly make an iconic costume.

3. The Great Gatsby: Daisy Buchanan

What’s more extravagant than F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby? Daisy Buchanan is the ultimate picture of grace and elegance, and dressing as her for Halloween is so main character coded. When I envision this costume, I see a chic pixie cut, paired with a beautiful embellished dress. However, the outfit is only half of the costume. The other half? Attitude. You must move like you are floating on a pile of cash, and speak in such a way that people will label you “an ignorant blonde.” Then, as Halloween night progresses you must slowly sprinkle some profound insights into the conversation and leave everyone thinking, “Wow, she’s so mysterious.”

4. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: Lorelei Lee

Ladies, if people have ever referred to you as sassy, bold, or “extra,” this costume is an outstanding way to rise above the haters. Lorelei Lee is arguably one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous characters, and it’s obvious why. Lorelei may be viewed as glutinous by others, yet she remains irresistible to the public. Another thing I love about this costume idea is that there is so much flexibility. Whether you want to wear a bedazzled bodysuit resembling one of Lorelei’s stage outfits, or the easily recognizable, glamorous pink dress from her “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” performance, you’ll look absolutely flawless come Halloween night!

5. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion: Romy and Michele

If you and your bestie are looking for a rarer duo costume idea, look no further. This fun ‘90s duo is the perfect way to go if you want to be cute and make a fashion statement. While this movie is filled with memorable outfits, the most recognizable is Romy and Michele’s pink and blue dresses. Not only will you look great, but you can scheme all night long with the excuse that you’re just method acting. Let the lies begin!