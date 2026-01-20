‘People We Meet On Vacation’ has Resurrected the Rom-Com

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If anyone could bring back the magic of a nostalgic romantic comedy to the silver screen, it would be author Emily Henry. The movie adaptation of her best-selling romance novel People We Meet on Vacation (PWMOV) is now available to stream on Netflix, and it’s just the swoon-worthy, heart-warming, and truly funny story we all desperately need right now. For the non-readers, PWMOV follows Poppy and Alex, two unlikely best friends who meet every summer somewhere in the world for vacation. The only problem is, their love for each other is so strong it could just ruin the friendship.

Bringing to life a beloved book with such an established fanbase is not an easy task, and it has seldom been accomplished successfully. But director Brett Haley along with the screenwriters and cast (oh the cast), have created what feels like a beautiful tribute to the genre and the source material, as opposed to a scene-for-scene re-creation. Despite how much we may yearn for that as readers, the constraints that come with film as a medium begs for a different approach. The major plot differences are mostly in structure, setting, and comedic situations, which may sound like a lot, but each change stays true to the core of each characters’ emotional and romantic journey. Henry’s voice also feels quite present in the film, as avid fans of her work would notice; a rarity in the process of adapting novels for the screen.

For example, much of the beginning of the film follows Poppy and Alex’s first meeting, where they take a road trip from college to their shared hometown of Linfield, Ohio. The situation plays out in a very When Harry Met Sally-esque fashion, and exposes how different these two leads are from one another. Where Alex is grounded, disciplined, and anxious, Poppy is an eccentric, “fly by the seat of her pants” wildchild. In the book we are able to learn just how in the world these two people fall in love over the course of over 350 pages, and in many more subtle moments, but a movie doesn’t have the luxury of time. So in a big change, the film builds on the scene and makes this road trip go wrong in a relatably aggravating but funny way, and forces proximity between the two characters. Through this new scene Poppy is vulnerable with Alex and establishes their relationship dynamic right away, which gets the audience invested— something crucial in filmmaking. This is just one example of a new plot addition, but one that feels true to what could have happened in this book-universe; almost as if this is an alternate path of Poppy and Alex’s that could have easily taken place if the stars aligned as such.

None of this could have been possible without the incredible casting decision that was Emily Bader (Poppy) and Tom Blyth (Alex). The casting directors literally shook the book, and these two fell out. That’s how close their performances felt to the essence of the text. Bader, who previously starred in the television show My Lady Jane (Amazon please bring it back!), is one of the most intelligently funny, beautiful actresses working right now. Her portrayal of Poppy was unabashed in its quirkiness, yet subtly exposed her insecurities that can only be assuaged by Alex’s warm presence. These qualities were never played strictly for laughs or fell to stereotypes either; you could see how much care was invested in her performance. Blyth on the other hand balances out the dynamic in a typical “ straight-man” of the comedy fashion, but in a way that never dims Poppy’s bright light. He basks in it. The essence of Alex’s character, a man who is selfless and grounded, but sometimes self-sacrificing to a fault, is palpable on the screen. Blyth also gives the audience butterflies, which is essential for the male-lead in a successful romantic comedy.

Aesthetically the film is gorgeous and bursting with color, every scene shot on location whether it was New Orleans, Canada, or Barcelona (a new addition to the plot) sparkled and made me “burn with jealousy” to be there. The movie feels massive and celebratory in a way that I’ve been missing since the film Crazy Rich Asians. Poppy and Alex’s love story is cheeky and exciting, yes, but at its core it’s about loving someone unconditionally for who they are. Finding home in another human being no matter where you are in the world, the experience of truly being known so well. These are the well-rounded stories that Emily Henry has brought to the romance genre, and hopefully will bring to its film counterpart for many years to come.

I just wish one specific line from the book had been included even if the spirit was there, that’s all: “You asked me who I was, and — it was like the answer came out of nowhere. Sometimes it feels like I didn’t even exist before that. Like you invented me.”