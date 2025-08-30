The Emily Henry-Verse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To celebrate the release of Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, I am ranking her previous novels!

This was the first Emily Henry book I ever read, so it will always have a special place in my heart. I was totally drawn in by the clever banter and the meta spin on rom-com tropes that Nora and Charlie go through. That said, compared to her other books, it didn’t hit quite as hard emotionally for me. It felt a bit more polished and predictable than her later work, but honestly, even Henry’s “weakest” is still a great read. It’s a super fun, smart love story and a great entry point if you’re new to her writing.

Okay, I cannot wait for the movie (Tom Blyth supremacy forever). This one gave me all the summer nostalgia vibes with its friends-to-lovers storyline. I loved the showcasing of ten years of friendship and pining; it was such a slow burn. Poppy and Alex’s dynamic is adorable and incredibly relatable if you’ve ever been caught between friendship and something more.

AUGUST MY LOVE!!! This book absolutely wrecked me in the best way. It’s the classic “two writers with opposite approaches to life and love” setup, but Henry adds so much depth. The grief, the family secrets, the creative burnout, it’s heavier than you expect, but balanced with a sharp wit that keeps it from feeling overwhelming. Plus, the chemistry between January and Gus is off the charts. I devoured this one in a day.

This was her last release before the newest book, and wow, it was such a standout. The setup is hilariously chaotic — two people basically thrown together in the most awkward living arrangement imaginable. Daphne and Miles have such different personalities, and watching their opposites-attract dynamic unfold was incredibly satisfying. The romance felt real and messy in a way that made me root for them. Also, Emily Henry’s humor is at its peak here, and this fake-dating-to-falling-in-love story is so sweet and funny it will leave you laughing out loud.

The most recent Emily Henry book I read was easily my favorite. The dual timelines are so well done, seeing the past slowly fill in the blanks of the present was such a clever way to build tension. The premise? Absolute gold. You’ve got Harriet and Wyn, ex-fiancés, stuck pretending they’re still together during their friends’ last hurrah at their beloved summer house. There’s forced proximity, one-bed energy, and a deep dive into heartbreak, friendship, and figuring out what the hell you want in life. Harriet’s internal struggle between who she is and who she thought she had to be hit me right in the gut. I was hooked the entire time, just waiting for someone to slip up and spill the truth.