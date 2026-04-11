Navigating Finding an Internship This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It may feel like everything is on the line when it comes to finding a summer internship: the application, the hope of gaining experience based on your passions and interests, your college career. As new college graduates are entering a workforce that presents steep challenges this begins to feel even more high-stakes. While University students work hard to land high-quality internships, both part-time and full-time, and to position themselves for careers in New York City, they face the reality of a slowing job market. This new landscape has increased anxieties, becoming intense for college students who are preparing to start their careers, especially before graduating college.

Job Search and Early Applications

Narrowing down your passions and interests can help when creating a list of companies that offer summer and seasonal internship opportunities. Therefore, despite all the job listings that may capture our attention, it’s easier for all of us when we review the description before applying. It is also beneficial to write a cover letter when you are interested in a specific internship position to prepare your application earlier rather than later. Additionally, if you want to learn about work culture in different countries, an internship abroad could be suitable to gain experience while exploring international opportunities. I was interested in that process after finding CIEE online, which provides a summer internship program internationally. I thought it would be a great experience and it is another option for those unable to find local experiences.

Avoid Job Scams

It may take you by surprise when you encounter job listings that look a little too attention-grabbing. Although, for the most part, the job search journey is secure, you may come across a scam situation. After submitting the application, you might ask yourself, When will I hear back from them? What’s going on with the application system? Nowadays, Artificial Intelligence can be behind certain listings or even interfere with the application process. One thing to keep in mind is that you can reach out to the companies for which you applied and ask about your application status in a professional manner.

Ask a Friend, Family Member, or Career Counselor for Guidance

When feeling stuck in my job search I have previously asked my friends and family for help in the process. Career Services at Pace University is also helpful when it comes to applying for a summer internship. Many of them know about the current job market and they are willing to guide you. The number of applications in each industry is getting competitive, with finance, business, consulting, and more on the line. According to The New York Times, the struggle is real for everyone in the environment currently, especially when being unemployed after graduating from college. But, not quitting and staying consistent is the key to reaching your goals and accomplishing your mission.

Develop New Skills from Classes

Classes can help you level up your skills that can then be added to your resume along with a cover letter. For example, in Pace University’s Introduction to Computing class, the professor demonstrates how the skills that we will learn when working on our group project, such as research, teamwork, and collaboration, will help us in the workplace.

Building a Network

Come across as productive when attending networking events on and outside of campus. Attending events such as Undergraduate Media and Communications Recruiting Day is great for students who are interested in working at any of the visiting companies that offer internships. Be prepared to give employers a 30-second elevator pitch.

Keep a List of the Internships Applications Submitted

Making a list of internship applications can keep you organized and help you keep track of how many internships you’ve applied to. You can create a spreadsheet that details what certain point you are at within the application or interview process and hopefully land an internship.

Overall, regardless of your major or the skills you bring to the workforce, you may still face the reality of a slow job market. Use your previous experiences to help you build connections and find that long-awaited internship this summer.

Editor’s note: the Her Campus at Pace editorial team also contributed to this story.