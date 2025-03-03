Why You Should Watch the Oscars Live-Action Shorts Nominations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Among the Oscar-nominated short films this year are five live-action shorts that tell brutally realistic stories from around the world. These stories are brought to life by creative and awe-inspiring filmmakers who force their audience to witness the lesser-known stories of many. Film is an incredible way to challenge your understanding of the world, which is why I highly encourage you to read about, and maybe even watch, this year’s Oscars live-action shorts nominations.

A 15-minute short film directed by brothers Sam and David Cutler-Kreutz, “A Lien” portrays the heartbreaking reality for many families in the United States.

According to Destiny Jackson’s article for Deadline, “A Lien” “…brings audiences into the fraught and complex experience that a noncitizen can go through in the U.S. legalization process. “

According to the Cutler-Kreutz brothers, the goal was to make their audience think about something they maybe hadn’t thought about before. The story follows a couple and their young daughter as they navigate their green card interview.

Everything seems to be going well until the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency becomes involved and the situation takes a turn for the worse. The film creates a panicked and frustrating environment for the viewer and uses an honest ending to impact its audience.

In 22 minutes, “Anuja” immerses its audience in child poverty and labor in India. The film highlights the work of the Salaam Baalak Trust, a non-governmental organization in Delhi, India that supports street children.

The film’s director, Adam J. Graves, worked closely with the Salaam Baalak Trust. Pathan, the actress who plays Anuja, was rescued from Delhi’s streets and now lives in a Salaam Baalak center.

The story follows a young child named Anuja who lives with her older sister Palak in Delhi where they both work illegally for a garment factory. Anuja is considered gifted and is offered an opportunity to study at a boarding school if she passes an exam. The two sisters work together to collect enough money and pay for the exam’s participation fee.

This short is an example of the power of filmmaking and how these productions can educate and challenge the viewer and even improve the lives of those living the story.

“I’m Not a Robot” is a film that will keep your mind twisted until the very end, forcing you to ask yourself frightening questions about the future of artificial intelligence. The short is thought-provoking and explores the questions of free will and what it truly means to be human.

The story follows a woman who fails an “I am not a robot” test online, leading her to discover she truly is a robot. The story behind why she wasn’t aware of not being human and how she has the life that she does leaves the audience in complete shock and unable to fully grasp the story playing out in front of them.

What makes this film directed by Victoria Warmerdam so unsettling is that it hits dangerously close to home as artificial intelligence continues to become more prominent in our daily lives.

In 22 minutes, director Cindy Lee will make your heart ache and rage with anger but also give you hope for the future.

“The Last Ranger” is a short film that tells a story about one of the many rangers who risk their lives every day to protect the magnificent creatures of South Africa. Rhinos have long been the targets of poachers who tranquilize these beautiful animals, inhumanely and illegally cut off their husks and leave them to bleed out and die alone, stripped of their dignity.

Conservation efforts are crucial to the survival of South Africa’s animal population, and this short film does a great job of keeping the conversation about conservation alive. Shot on the Amakhala Game Reserve, Cindy Lee captures the harrowing cruelty poachers are capable of while telling a beautiful story about a young girl discovering her lifelong passion for protecting wildlife.

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević, “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent” tells the story of a passenger train in Bosnia-Herzegovina that is stopped by paramilitary forces in one of their many ethnic cleansing operations.

On a train with 500 passengers, only one man dares to stand up to the paramilitary force as they remove innocent civilians from the train after questioning many of the passengers on their religious beliefs.

The film is a dramatization of the Štrpci Massacre that took place in 1993. Of the 500 passengers on that train, 18 Muslims, one Croat and one unidentified individual were removed and massacred by the Serbian paramilitary group known as the White Eagles.

The devastating event is brought to life as Slijepčević effectively conveys the frustration, confusion and fear felt by the passengers who can sense something isn’t right about the men who have stopped the train but cannot protect or defend themselves. The short ends with a tribute to Tomo Buzov, who was executed because he tried to stand up to the White Eagles’ unchallenged ethnic cleansing operation.

The Oscar-nominated short films’ live-action collection allows audiences to fully immerse themselves in questions of identity, artificial intelligence, violence and conservation. Directors like Cindy Lee, Victoria Warmerdam and the Cutler-Kreutz brothers can provoke feelings of empathy and understanding, giving their viewers perspective on the subject matter. I highly recommend you watch them!