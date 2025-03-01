Where To Watch All The 2025 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

As we inch one day closer to the 2025 Oscars, one thing has never been more clear: This ceremony is definitely going to be one for the books. With an award season that has been led by surprising frontrunners, shocking snub controversies, and highly talked-about press tour moments, no one really knows what to expect when it comes to the 97th Academy Awards. While there are a few categories that I’m looking forward to, I’m especially excited to see who might be taking home the Academy Award for Best Short Film.

Each year, various short films compete throughout the film festival circuit and become Academy Qualified selections. Each short film gets added to the voting portal for those in the Academy to watch and decide whether or not it can compete in the Best Short Film category. Even if you’re not a member of the Academy, you can still watch the 2025 nominees. It’s important to note that there are 15 short films competing in this year’s Academy Awards, each representing three categories: Animated, Documentary, and Narrative.

As someone who spends time researching and learning about awards season, I’ve never been more torn about who will ultimately take home golden statues on Mar. 2. Even though this season may be one of the most complicated Oscars seasons we’ve seen in a very long time, I’m very excited about all of the nominees.

How Can I Watch The Documentary Nominated Short Films?

During awards season, most nominated short films are kept for the Academy members to view and vote on. However, if a film gets selected to compete in the Academy Awards, the films become more accessible for audiences to watch. Documentary Films such as Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to The World, The Only Girl in the Orchestra, and I Am Ready, Warden are on platforms such as Netflix and Paramount+, which helps bring these films to a larger forefront. You can also find films like Incident, Instruments Of A Beating Heart, Planetwalker, and A Swim Lesson on YouTube.

Sometimes, the short films selected are posted on online outlets for specific readers or viewers. Films such as Eternal Father and Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr are available to stream on The New Yorker and are key instruments in the campaigning process. You can also watch Until He’s Back on PBS, as well as various other short films.

Where Can I Watch The Animated Short Films?

You can stream some of the animated short films online using platforms such as Vimeo and YouTube. Films such as Au Revoir Mon Monde, Beautiful Men, A Crab In The Pool, Me, Origami, Wander to Wander and Yuck! are available for audiences to watch. You can also rent some of the animated short films for 72 hours, and trust me: they are *so* worth it.

Where Can I Watch The Narrative Short Films?

While some of the narrative short films are in the Academy voters portal, you can still watch them from websites such as Vimeo and Shortsverse. As of this writing, you can watch The Compatriot, Dovecote, and A Lien on Vimeo. On ShortsVerse, you can stream Crust and Room Taken, while I’m Not A Robot is available on YouTube.

I’m already planning out my ballot for an Oscars party, and I truly can not wait to see which short films take home an Academy Award this year.