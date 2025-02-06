Galentine’s Day Itinerary: Trending Activities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spending Valentine’s Day with your significant other is a great way to celebrate the holiday, but I think the best February holiday is Galentine’s Day. Here are some of my favorite trending activities to make your Galentine’s get-together special!

Making Vintage chocolate boxes

Vintage chocolate boxes will add to your Galentine’s experience and store-bought heart-shaped chocolate boxes will definitely do the trick. However, a great way to elevate your Valentine’s this year would be to DIY the box! Buying a box of chocolates from the store or a plain box from Amazon would be perfect for this. If you’re an arts and crafts kind of person, then you can take on the challenge of shaping your own box. Use hot glue to decorate your box with lace, beads, pearls, trinkets or letters. You can fill the box with homemade desserts to personalize it even more.

Doing a Charcuterie Board night

A different version of this trend seems to pop up for every holiday, and for good reason. Charcuterie boards are not only an aesthetic, delicious snack, but they’re also so fun to make! Before your Galentine’s party, I suggest having everyone pick a theme for their board. Some themes I’ve seen are traditional Charcuterie boards, candy boards, dip boards and fruit boards. A good way to stay on theme for Valentine’s Day would be to do a board with red, pink and white snacks or a chocolate-covered strawberry board. These boards are perfect for snacking throughout your get-together and will make your Galentine’s celebration a more festive experience.

Hosting a PJ Gift Exchange

We give Valentine’s gifts to our significant others, so why not give them to our best friends, too? Valentine’s Day-themed pajamas are a personalized, fun and adorable gift idea! I suggest having everyone draw names before the party to see who each person is assigned to buy pajamas for. At the beginning of the party, reveal who drew who and exchange pajamas! Everyone wears them throughout the rest of the night to be cute and cozy.

Painting Wine Glasses

Spruce up your drink of choice this Valentine’s Day by painting your glass! All you need is a wine glass, paint and paintbrushes (and probably Pinterest). Paint cute designs like bows, hearts or little envelopes if you want to stay on theme. This is such a cute and easy activity where you can bond with your friends!

Baking Heart-shaped pizzas

Making pizza at home is so easy and a great group activity! Everyone can make their own personal-sized pizza and add their toppings of choice. You can even shape the dough into a heart if you’re feeling extra festive.

There are so many fun ways to celebrate February 14th, with or without a significant other. These fun activities are a great way to get your friends or other people you care about to come together and celebrate.

Happy Galentine’s Day!