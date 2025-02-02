The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Galentines: a day For the girls

What is Galentines? It’s a celebration of the friends who always have your back no matter what. It’s all about cherishing those special bonds and creating unforgettable memories. If you’re looking to host the perfect Galentines celebration, here are five ways to make it a celebration to remember.

1. Sip & Paint

Last year, my organization hosted a Sip & Paint where we decorated wine glasses while enjoying a little wine. Of course, you don’t want to sip all night, so having some snacks on hand is a must. Consider offering finger foods like ham and turkey sliders, Rotel dip, meatballs, spinach dip (my personal favorite), or party wings. Set the vibe with some background music, relax, and enjoy quality time with your girlfriends!

2. Creating mood boards

A mood board party is the perfect way to celebrate Galentines while setting intentions with your girls. Whether you’re manifesting love, career success, strong friendships, creating a vision board helps bring your goals to life. Start by gathering supplies like poster boards, glue, stickers, markers, pens, and glitter to personalize each board. It’s about bonding, reflecting, and stepping into the future together with positivity and purpose.

3. Movie night

Who doesn’t enjoy a true special movie night with your friends. Picking out the latest romcom or series together makes the most perfect memory. Everyone’s emotions are running high, and by the end of the night you’ll see tear stained pajamas, soggy popcorn, and blank stares. It’s more than just watching the movie though, it’s the BONDING. These are the nights that are supposed to be spent with the girls!

4. Love letters

Courtesy of Hannah Lipow

There’s something really special about writing a love letter to your sister. It’s a chance to show how thankful you are, appreciate the true friendship you share, and lift each other up. Writing a letter allows you to reflect on what makes your bond special, celebrating the good and bad times. I think writing letters for Galentines is such a sweet and meaningful way to honor your friendship. It’s a great way to honor your friendship. It’s a great way to remind each other of love, support, and strength that makes your friendship important.

5. Spa night

A spa night is a great way to relax and enjoy time with your girlfriends on Galentines. You can set the mood will candles (vanilla scents are my favorite) and music. Treat each other to face masks, manicures, and pedicures. You could even make your own lip scrubs. A spa night for Galentines is solely for relaxing and taking a step back away from reality for a single day or more if needed.

Galentines is all about celebrating the amazing friendships that make our lives better. Whether you’re watching movies, making mood boards, or having a spa night, it’s the perfect excuse to relax and spend time with your favorite people. It’s a reminder of how important our friends are and how much we appreciate them. No matter what you do, Galentines is a chance to show love and gratitude for the women who always have your back.