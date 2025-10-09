8 Ways to Romanticize Your Life & Fill Your Cup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are far from home, missing your best friend, or are in a long-distance relationship, it can often feel like you are struggling to feel fulfilled and complete. Often, we base our being and existence on a loved one, and when distance or external factors separate the two, it is tough to adjust.

As someone who is currently in a long-distance relationship, the first week was rough. It was challenging to adjust to navigating what my life looked like without my significant other’s daily presence.

Here are eight ways I fill my cup daily while intentionally enjoying my own presence.

1. Take Yourself out on a Solo Date

One of the ways you can fill your cup is to take yourself out on a solo date—and it can be anywhere. Whether it’s a comfort park, a friend’s place, or just exploring the city that you live in, it’s a good way to get yourself some fresh air and gain some appreciation for the places that surround you!

Specific to Columbus, some of my recommendations (if you love Matcha) are Enchantea and Matcha Me. For the Short North, I recommend Bakersfield for Mexican cuisine (they have $3 Taco Tuesdays!) and Forno for Italian. For fun things to do around Columbus, Studio 614 offers art classes, Pochettely hosts numerous Italian charm bracelet bar pop-ups, and Dollhouse and Co. hosts fun events and thrift pop-ups featuring small vendors. OSU’s Student Discount Ticket Program offers cost-friendly events, including sports games, restaurant gift cards, and even Broadway shows at the Ohio Theater. If you’re a bookstore girl, definitely check out Prologue Bookstore on North High Street and The Book Loft in German Village!

2. Write Letters to Loved Ones, Journal, or Vlog

There’s something beautiful about reflecting on things that hold significant meaning for us. I keep with me four journals—one for practicing gratitude, one for my personal life, one to reflect on my professional journey and goals, and one as a collection of letters I dedicate to my S.O. so we can exchange them when we meet again (it makes for a cute present, allows you to ground your mind, and write down thoughts you wish you could express to them or things you want to reflect on. You can also make a collection of letters to your family or best friend, not necessarily your S.O.).

Some things to make the process more lively and cute would be to invest in some washi tape and stickers! Amazon and Dollar Tree have great finds, and art stores have a lot of variety that works. It’s definitely a way to fill your cup while staying grounded in your emotions and thoughts as you process them on paper.

If you’re not a writer, then you can definitely try vlogging! I enjoy doing this as well, even if it doesn’t end up getting posted. It’s always fun to look back and see what I was doing visually in 2023 or in a particular moment from the past to reminisce. It’s a cute keepsake that will allow you to relive a moment days, weeks, or months from now!

3. Everything Shower + Skincare + Movie Night

There’s nothing better than an everything shower that allows you to slow down, be present, and feel refreshed while looking your best. Afterwards, apply a hydrating face mask and steam your face with a warm towel or a facial steamer to open your pores and help the ingredients absorb more effectively. Once your skin is prepped, apply your favorite serum. I personally love using KAMA Ayurveda’s Miraculous Beauty Fluid and incorporating gua sha to boost circulation and depuff, but as always consult with your dermatologist to ensure what products are safe to use for your skin. Use a nice moisturizer, then lie back as you put on your comfort movie or TV show to relax and recharge. This complete reset is perfect for Sunday evenings or any time you need to reconnect with yourself.

4. Try a New Recipe and Enjoy

This is a great way to challenge yourself in a fun and engaging quest to learn a recipe you’ve been dying to recreate or a cherished family recipe that you may have missed. The entire process of baking or cooking something new requires you to be fully engaged and present, which naturally pulls you away from scrolling or overthinking. Whether you’re attempting homemade pasta for the first time or baking something sweet like brownies or focaccia, cooking and baking really push you to be intentional and patient.

When you get to sit down and actually enjoy what you made, it’s the best thing ever. There’s a sense of accomplishment that comes with cooking and baking, as you give yourself permission to slow down, be creative, and do something that nourishes both your body and mind.

5. Open Yourself to New Friendships

Put yourself out there—attend new events, join student organizations, go to networking opportunities, or simply introduce yourself to someone you see in the dining hall! Finding people and being open are great ways to fill your cup and challenge yourself to connect with others who are different from you. Taking the time to show up and put yourself out there can feel scary at first, but it’s honestly one of the most rewarding things you can do. Plan study dates, grab coffee with someone new, or organize casual hangouts. Don’t stop putting yourself out there because you might eventually find your people—the ones you can completely be yourself around.

The connections you make, whether they turn into close friendships or just good vibes with classmates, remind you that you’re not figuring everything out alone. There are people out there who will get you and appreciate you for exactly who you are.

6. Meditation and Daily Affirmations

Another one that I love is meditating and taking a few deep breaths throughout the day. Meditation helps calm your mind, reduce stress and anxiety, and trains you to be more present and less reactive to overwhelming thoughts or emotions. Regular practice can enhance your focus, emotional regulation, and overall sense of well-being, providing you with the mental clarity to navigate daily challenges with greater ease and intention.

As for affirmations, I absolutely love them, and they’re a powerful tool to fill your cup. Some people prefer to write them, listen to recorded ones, or even speak them into existence. I love reading my affirmations and seeing them simultaneously to remind myself to stay positive and true to myself. I have a 365-day affirmations box from Etsy that I received as a graduation party gift when I was a senior in high school, and to date, it remains one of the most meaningful gifts I have ever received.

7. Working out

While taking care of your mental and emotional well-being, it is also essential not to neglect physical wellness. This can take many different forms—you can go on runs, hit the gym by yourself or with a friend, join classes in a particular sport, or find local groups that encourage and facilitate a supportive network to help you reach your physical wellness goals.



This not only encourages you to maintain your physical health but also leaves you feeling refreshed and fulfilled as you build your self-discipline to be consistent. Taking care of your body should never be taken for granted! Explore various sports and physical activities to discover what motivates you to participate consistently. Lately, I have been enjoying my Zumba classes at Ohio State’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) and working out at the North Campus Recreation Center.



If you’re an Ohio State student, free classes are available to enhance your wellness, and you can find them through Ohio State’s Rec Sports app. If you attend a different university, inquire if there’s an app or website where you can access lists of physical education programs offered, because more often than not, there is always a way to enjoy and cultivate a lifelong skill of taking care of your physical well-being.

8. CVS Polaroids and Digital Photobooths (Budget-Friendly!)

An underrated way I like to fill my cup is to dress in cute and comfy clothes for myself and take pictures to look back on. So, put together an outfit that makes you feel good—not for anyone else, but purely because it brings you joy and confidence. The act of getting ready with intention can genuinely lift your mood. CVS offers an option to print custom Polaroid-style pictures for $0.99, making them highly accessible for those who don’t have a Polaroid camera. It’s a cute and inexpensive way to fill your cup and create physical keepsakes that you can display on your wall, include in a scrapbook, or store in a memory box to look back on whenever you need a reminder of good moments.

If you want a photo booth strip and your local area doesn’t have any photo booth stalls, I highly recommend using MySketchBooth and Picapica. These are adorable and come in pretty decent quality, which makes them perfect to print off later and use either solo or with your friends!

And that concludes the top eight ways to fill your cup and be your own person! I hope these were helpful and you have learned a new way to prioritize yourself.