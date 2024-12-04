Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Me in my car
Me in my car
Bridget VanZandt
Life > Experiences

My Battle With Parkinsonism: Shaken But Not Broken

Bridget VanZandt
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

I began dancing at the age of four and continued until my sophomore year of high school. It was more than just a hobby — it was a part of my identity. The sound of pointe shoes on the studio floor, the thrill of nailing a razor-sharp turn and the satisfaction of high kicks on relevé were second nature to me. But then, suddenly, everything changed.  

The beginning of my Parkinsonism appeared when the precision that once defined my movements vanished. Those effortless turns wobbled. My kicks lost their height and strength. While my peers chased dreams of professional dance careers, I needed to catch up. It became painfully clear that something was wrong, though I couldn’t articulate what. Instead, I convinced myself — and everyone else — that I wasn’t interested anymore. And so, I quit.  

But deep down, I couldn’t stop wondering: What was happening to me?  

pointe shoes close
Photo by Nihal Demirci from Unsplash

Years later, I would finally get my answer. The road to that moment was long and grueling, marked by endless medical tests, cheek swabs, blood draws, tubes to spit in and more appointments than I could count. The culmination of all this effort was a tentative diagnosis: Parkinsonism, a complex movement disorder.  

Dr. Hesham Abboud, my neurologist at University Hospitals of Cleveland, once told me I resembled an end-stage Parkinson’s patient when he first saw me in 2019. I had a laundry list of symptoms: gait disorder, muscle rigidity, essential tremor and dystonia. My body felt like a battlefield I had lost control of. Simple tasks like eating a meal became minor catastrophes — I wore more food than I managed to eat.  

The shaking wasn’t just a physical ordeal; it became a social one, too. Strangers would stare, whisper and draw harsh conclusions about why I trembled so severely. I wish I could tell you that I grew a thick skin and learned to brush off the stares, but the truth is, it always felt like a kick to the gut. No amount of resilience can make such moments less painful when you’re someone who feels deeply.  

By 2020, the diagnosis became more apparent: I didn’t have Parkinson’s disease, but I exhibited many of its symptoms. Unlike Parkinson’s, Parkinsonism isn’t accompanied by brain lesions, but it still demands constant adaptation, a complex medication regimen and an endless reserve of patience.  

overhead view of a woman sitting in front of her laptop
Photo by energepic.com from Pexels

The medications came with their own set of challenges. Fatigue hit me hard, leaving me sedated for long periods. As an online student, I worked asynchronously, but my days often didn’t start until after 1 p.m. because of how heavily the drugs weighed me down.  

But, this story doesn’t end in despair. Somewhere along the way, I found purpose again. I was inspired by innovators like the creators of Guide Beauty and decided to channel my challenges into something meaningful. I took to the internet, sharing tips and tricks I had discovered for living with a movement disorder. I showed others how to salvage stained clothes, apply winged eyeliner with shaky hands and navigate the little things that often felt insurmountable.  

What started as a way to connect turned into a mission. Brands began to notice, and I soon collaborated with them as an ambassador.  

Meanwhile, I focused on my health. Regular exercise on a stationary bike became a cornerstone of my routine, and with time, my neurologist noted “moderate improvement” in my symptoms. Rapid, repetitive exercise was a game-changer, and I’d recommend it to anyone navigating a similar diagnosis.  

person wearing orange running shoes walking
Photo by Bruno Nascimento from Unsplash

Today, I’m tackling new challenges as a first-year student at The Ohio State University, though I’m far from traditional. I’m older than most of my peers, and they haven’t yet grappled with the vulnerabilities life eventually throws at everyone. Watching them, I feel a bittersweet mix of admiration and envy. There’s something beautiful about living without a second thought for your body’s limitations.  

If I could share just one message with them, it would be this: Appreciate your body. Celebrate that you can walk across campus without severe muscle spasms or struggle. Embrace every moment of movement and strength because you never know when it might change. 

Life is precious, even with its challenges, and I intend to love every second I’ve been given.

Bridget is new to OSU and excited about exploring campus life and living independently. She is a Psychology major interested in cooking, film, photography, fashion, and skincare. Her best friend is a very enthusiastic Boston Terrier named Winnie who resides back in Northeast Ohio, waiting for Bridget’s return. Favorite movies of Bridget’s include Run Lola Run, Baby Driver, Arrival, and Doctor Sleep. When she isn’t busy writing or doing schoolwork, she likes to go to Lennox 24 and Easton Town Center for flicks and fashion, respectively. Journalism appeals to Bridget for many reasons. In the 1960s, her mother was one of the few freshmen minoring in journalism to be invited to write for The Lantern, and she passed down her love for the written word to her daughter. She is interested in sharing unique perspectives and writing stories in compelling and truthful ways. Clinical Psychology is her calling as a career. It fascinates her, and she wants to help others once her education is over. She hopes to pursue her Master's here at OSU and then her Doctorate.