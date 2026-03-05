My Favorite Hot Girl Walk Podcasts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows you need a podcast for your hot girl walk. I have compiled the master list of the top podcasts from politics, chill girl talks, motivational, and everything in between!

Girl talk

The Wellness Cafe, Trinity Tondeleir: A girl talk podcast with advice from workouts, motivation, boy talk and everything in between; perfect for a midweek reset. This is a favorite hot girl walk podcast that drops every Wednesday.

Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper: No podcast list would be complete without this mention. Featuring celebrity interviews and diving into the topics people want to know.

politics/news

NPR News Now: The latest news, in 5 minutes, updated hourly! A classic news podcast that gets you in the know if you don’t have time to catch up with every detail of the news everyday.

NPR Politics: A podcast by NPR that goes in depth with some of the political issues in the United States, and why it matters to you.

All Sides with Amy Juravich: This Ohio-based podcast goes into the deep issues that are affecting central Ohio. Her episodes often include leaders from the arts, education, faith, and technology realms of central Ohio. This podcast aims to show all sides of what life in Columbus is like, and the issues we should be paying attention to.

The Daily, Michael Barbaro, Rachel Abrams and Natalie Kitroeff: The NY Times is a classic, but not everyone has time in the morning to read the daily news. This podcast focuses on specific stories and people that are making headlines, hosted by The NY Times top journalists, six days a week.

crime

Crime Junkie with Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat: A true crime classic where the hosts explore cold cases, missing people, and community issues that need attention.

Rotten Mango with Stephanie Soo: A no filter, true crime podcast that deeply explores psychology, cases, and the stories that often go unreported.

motivational

The Mel Robbins Podcast, Mel Robbins: The top motivational podcast that gives research-backed advice on how to change your life. Her podcasts include empowering and relatable paths to achieve your dream life.

A Better You, Fernanda Ramirez: All the advice to achieve your dream life. Fernanda Ramirez focuses on the important habits and honesty to keep yourself disciplined and productive. Her podcast is about building confidence intentionally while navigating your 20s.

I hope this master list keeps you motivated and entertained on your hot girl walks. There are countless niche podcasts out there, but these are great starting points. Happy walking–especially as the warm weather starts rolling in!