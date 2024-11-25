2024 Christmas Gift Ideas and Holiday Wishlist

It’s once again the most wonderful time of the year. The season when, no matter how many things I’ve been eyeing online over the past twelve months, I somehow forget them all. But this year, I’ve worked hard to curate the perfect Christmas list, featuring something for every budget. From must-have products to unforgettable experiences, this list is a mix of both wants and needs. These are the items I’m dreaming of, so I can start the new year in style.
1. $11.99 Therabreath Whitening Fresh Breath Oral Rinse, Dazzling Mint
My mom is queen of filling our stocking with hygiene needs like toothpaste, floss and deodorant, so I figured I’d use that to my benefit and suggest a mouthwash I’ve been interested in trying. I have heard nothing but good things about TheraBreath, and I’ve been convinced I need to test it for myself.
2. $12.20 The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%
I was on the search for an affordable skincare product that would reduce my small bumps and acne, and since I started using The Ordinary, I don’t think I’ll go back to anything else. With the bumps on my forehead diminished and my acne vanished, I feel more confident in my skin. This is a perfect stocking stuffer and refill product that I’ll be happy to see on Christmas morning.
3. $15 Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner, Gifted
Picture this: it’s midnight, and I see a girl out whose lip combo still looks flawless — no smudging or fading, just perfect. Naturally, I couldn’t resist approaching her to ask about her secret. She revealed it was the Rare Beauty Gifted Lip Liner paired with a Dior gloss. While the Dior is a little out of my budget, I was immediately sold on the Rare Beauty lip liner. I’ve seen it work wonders firsthand, and it’s reasonably priced. I couldn’t wait to send the link to my mom, and now I’m counting down the days until I can try it myself and share the magic with others.
4. $18 Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, Rhode Vanilla
Maybe I’m giving into trends, but Hailey Bieber has convinced me with her lip treatments. They look beautiful, and I think this is the perfect gloss to up my lip game on days when I don’t need any extra color.
5. $18 Rhode Peptide Lip Tint, Raspberry Jelly
Since I’m asking for the clear gloss, I have to put a tint on my list, too. A perfect match for the Rare Beauty liner, I am excited to try out the product my entire Instagram and TikTok pages have been raving about.
6. $21.99 Hero Cosmetics 72-count Mighty Patch
Pimple patches are another must-have skincare product for me. We all have those days where we need a pimple to vanish, and I love to wear these overnight to reduce the appearance of my blemishes.
7. $24.99 IQ BARS
IQ bars are one of my favorite protein bars. Not only are they incredibly convenient for a quick on-the-go snack, but they’re also delicious — something I can’t always say about other protein bars. As I continue my nutrition and fitness journey, trust me when I say these bars successfully provide you with protein, fiber and nutrients. I like to purchase the 3-pack Almond Butter Chip, Peanut Butter Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt from Costco, but I am excited to try their seasonal Gingerbread flavor!
8. $28 CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Sports Bra, Wild Indigo and $32 CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Leggings, Wild Indigo
Now that I consistently go to the gym, I want to reward myself with a new workout set. I looked at Set Active and Alo, and while they are so cute, I’m not interested in breaking the bank. After consulting with some of my friends, I determined that CRZ YOGA’s Butterluxe line will give the most bang for my buck. The sports bra and leggings set comes in a variety colors, too. I love this wild indigo, but I am looking forward to getting more colors after I wear this one out.
9. $110 Second Piercings
I got my ears pierced for the first time in eighth grade, and I’ve been too scared of needles to get my second holes. Now that I am 20, however, I’ve mustered up the courage to get my second lobe piercings. A new piercing shop called Rowan just popped up at my home shopping mall, so I am taking it as a sign to go over winter break!
These products are the perfect addition to my wellness journey, and I can’t wait to try them (and many more) in the new year. I’m excited to see how they help me feel my best and elevate my self-care routine.