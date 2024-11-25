Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Gold and white gift box on black and white far-isle print surface
Gold and white gift box on black and white far-isle print surface
Photo by Kari Shea from Unsplash
Life

2024 Christmas Gift Ideas and Holiday Wishlist

Aislin Daugherty
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

It’s once again the most wonderful time of the year. The season when, no matter how many things I’ve been eyeing online over the past twelve months, I somehow forget them all. But this year, I’ve worked hard to curate the perfect Christmas list, featuring something for every budget. From must-have products to unforgettable experiences, this list is a mix of both wants and needs. These are the items I’m dreaming of, so I can start the new year in style.

Decorated Christmas tree
Elina Fairytale via Pexels

1. $11.99 Therabreath Whitening Fresh Breath Oral Rinse, Dazzling Mint

My mom is queen of filling our stocking with hygiene needs like toothpaste, floss and deodorant, so I figured I’d use that to my benefit and suggest a mouthwash I’ve been interested in trying. I have heard nothing but good things about TheraBreath, and I’ve been convinced I need to test it for myself.

AD 4nXeno0qmE4qgQ65LecW1AwWjRdVhpmWSlYSOjGPnEWxP1 f JN4DhZCgV8XhnKMx3TDeW5icn6BBd3rFLvunj6A5 LhjwKAFI76hDVa7FWIKNodEDQuKXjU KAQktYUdVO9ZZ4LyQ?key=W9tzWU3O2MakFbXz8gnBPhF3

2. $12.20 The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

I was on the search for an affordable skincare product that would reduce my small bumps and acne, and since I started using The Ordinary, I don’t think I’ll go back to anything else. With the bumps on my forehead diminished and my acne vanished, I feel more confident in my skin. This is a perfect stocking stuffer and refill product that I’ll be happy to see on Christmas morning.

AD 4nXeL FTcUkpVe8Gy9IvDuXld0YDEZKFZ2ctZo8bv 2MTQH51m4GT QDisCt2kg T2V5fON9ROwSzMoG AJvrAhy

3. $15 Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner, Gifted

Picture this: it’s midnight, and I see a girl out whose lip combo still looks flawless — no smudging or fading, just perfect. Naturally, I couldn’t resist approaching her to ask about her secret. She revealed it was the Rare Beauty Gifted Lip Liner paired with a Dior gloss. While the Dior is a little out of my budget, I was immediately sold on the Rare Beauty lip liner. I’ve seen it work wonders firsthand, and it’s reasonably priced. I couldn’t wait to send the link to my mom, and now I’m counting down the days until I can try it myself and share the magic with others.

AD 4nXdr1ge5sY3z0eaQj7dYEyy57rh04Kh764SUKd9kKnZAVM8ThSDHfbTN lDmHBDS9wXlGlJk4mxQ8xKPyvgOOB Y7MhykzdTM8jVHN5W4eNyZEivXgJZNa5gip3H47fHFDvjgQEVcA?key=W9tzWU3O2MakFbXz8gnBPhF3

4. $18 Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, Rhode Vanilla

Maybe I’m giving into trends, but Hailey Bieber has convinced me with her lip treatments. They look beautiful, and I think this is the perfect gloss to up my lip game on days when I don’t need any extra color.

AD 4nXefap2m6rcOTtYsV ggC4hU0SAaHAgJ34Zeu5TsRXHKg2whbZs sb WPbD9txs74VoVWGTkoENdp5f hRiXAvSMhRfe7HwtSQtT0JT0wL4SitPA7QxkXsQ3mEq8 sLA6KHduL vCA?key=W9tzWU3O2MakFbXz8gnBPhF3

5. $18 Rhode Peptide Lip Tint, Raspberry Jelly

Since I’m asking for the clear gloss, I have to put a tint on my list, too. A perfect match for the Rare Beauty liner, I am excited to try out the product my entire Instagram and TikTok pages have been raving about.

6. $21.99 Hero Cosmetics 72-count Mighty Patch

Pimple patches are another must-have skincare product for me. We all have those days where we need a pimple to vanish, and I love to wear these overnight to reduce the appearance of my blemishes.

AD 4nXcahPzYN7yM DJOz e99VI ye06xEXLL6o4QSRBwPqVOGaPmkOAOleqQirdKbf3ArC9NpV G3bDfP1nTRLOaQ72mPi6 s i2i8aZ8K7Pcy47lp0WcMk6U3OlIIVqFB4vPpQlf9v5A?key=W9tzWU3O2MakFbXz8gnBPhF3

7. $24.99 IQ BARS

IQ bars are one of my favorite protein bars. Not only are they incredibly convenient for a quick on-the-go snack, but they’re also delicious — something I can’t always say about other protein bars. As I continue my nutrition and fitness journey, trust me when I say these bars successfully provide you with protein, fiber and nutrients. I like to purchase the 3-pack Almond Butter Chip, Peanut Butter Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt from Costco, but I am excited to try their seasonal Gingerbread flavor!

AD 4nXf5 vTZRKfho97aoYeugntc8hMyfND0gcaAP 166HqoxgD4jppJVtwfTgNvv8 sI AD 4nXfyY9y5PxMK0qPoMMYaECt2kULJdh3GCaY87pZ1omD6KL3On5p XnejbUt71GccpF8rIHV06MjKrfOR8s5a2UPtj4utcYMRptXDt Xvypp69BjXd7E9WNb3YqYiXkENnyzvZgaz?key=W9tzWU3O2MakFbXz8gnBPhF3

8. $28 CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Sports Bra, Wild Indigo and $32 CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Leggings, Wild Indigo

Now that I consistently go to the gym, I want to reward myself with a new workout set. I looked at Set Active and Alo, and while they are so cute, I’m not interested in breaking the bank. After consulting with some of my friends, I determined that CRZ YOGA’s Butterluxe line will give the most bang for my buck. The sports bra and leggings set comes in a variety colors, too. I love this wild indigo, but I am looking forward to getting more colors after I wear this one out.

AD 4nXfswiQYyhGfzu gCTNLaJgiwnfh7 6uKVoOqYyKMWt8OOAWZvoAa365MkjRbd1aCELxoLSUpMNN5ZMWy0gBVbMmuIb AD 4nXelVAgPhcXVdh4eai5aUhNUBQZrvz6lDlXtT2u2YbyzV9iFwWwzB9nrhXw7lkFVc1h722tDv0vEAvG4QhYY2ZPYdxhRldKm JS8

9. $110 Second Piercings

I got my ears pierced for the first time in eighth grade, and I’ve been too scared of needles to get my second holes. Now that I am 20, however, I’ve mustered up the courage to get my second lobe piercings. A new piercing shop called Rowan just popped up at my home shopping mall, so I am taking it as a sign to go over winter break!

AD 4nXe0DVdihDO3qaDuQxy21Yi 9Ln6jMx4g7ooxa2Ll7PlZCMFVawpNDVBWNw2dO8q8Vnh8pUGHDvKmNogpH047PLD3ATWgSnDyro09pDhXmFih U hj2ssuPsyau Qv9WVqRZ9ZR7OQ?key=W9tzWU3O2MakFbXz8gnBPhF3

These products are the perfect addition to my wellness journey, and I can’t wait to try them (and many more) in the new year. I’m excited to see how they help me feel my best and elevate my self-care routine.

Aislin is a second-year Strategic Communication student in the Honors Program at The Ohio State University from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Along with a B.A. in Strategic Communication, she is also pursuing a minor in Professional Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Aislin is the Chapter President of the Ohio Beta chapter of Pi Beta Phi at The Ohio State University, Special Projects Director at Ohio State’s student-run public relations firm The PRactice, a social media intern for OSU's Sports and Society Initiative and a member of PRSSA. In her free time, Aislin enjoys traveling, experimenting with new recipes, listening to music, watching sports, playing with her dog and hanging out with family and friends.