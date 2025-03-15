The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This August, I moved into my freshman dorm room. With one roommate, a 17-by-10-foot space, and the hope of turning this new place into a home, I searched social media for any answers, like many of us do. Seeing so many different suggestions, I felt really overwhelmed.

Of course there are the classics: a rug, storage containers, hangers and some good decor. But, what makes a dorm room unique to you?

Here are my favorite purchases that turned my shoebox into a happy little home.

A candle warmer

As a girl who lives and dies by the Bath and Body Works candle aisle, I was determined to make my room smell good at school. My dorm, like most, has a no-candle policy because to prevent fires.

Although you can begrudgingly buy a can of Febreeze and hope it serves as a candle, there is really nothing like your favorite candle scent filling up your room. This led me to get a candle warmer! It has honestly been the best decision and since I did, many of my friends have followed my lead. If you decide against a candle warmer, please, I beg you to get some form of scent for your dorm because no matter how much you clean, it will still smell like a dorm.

Personalized art

The first real purchase I made for my room was art. Yes, some stores have cheap prints, but there are so many amazing artists out there, and I urge you to find one that can make what you want!

My art is from @by.evahall on Instagram and Etsy, a Buckeye Alumni with a mind for fashion and creativity. She was amazing to work with, reasonably priced and beyond talented. I encourage you to check out her work.

Furthermore, working with an artist meant that my art was tailored to me. It fit both my room and personality perfectly, and seeing my posters when I walk into my room brings me joy! Find what you love and what brings you joy, then put it on your walls.

Frames for your photos

As a huge fan of tangible items, I knew I would want to have my printed photos out and visible. Many people use tape, and while it does the job a frame makes it feel more permanent.

This small touch tied those I miss further into my room and allowed me to combine decorating with the people I love!

I personally have two framed photos on my desk — one of my dogs and one of my family. You can do it with anyone, your best friend, your bunny, even a picture of you in the summer if that’s what you want!

Also, being away from your hometown for school can make it hard to keep in touch so having them smiling at you is a great reminder to stay active in their lives.

Electric Kettle

A cup of tea can be a warm hug when you need it most. I am an avid tea drinker at home and was getting sick of spending $3 to $6 every time I wanted a cup! I’ve loved being able to make a cup of tea in my room again. It is just one more thing that makes me feel comfortable in my space and also ends up saving me money in the long run (a bonus in college).

Trust me, if you go to a big school, you will be getting sick at least once a semester. Having a hot tea with obnoxious amounts of honey has soothed throats many times throughout history, so having an electric kettle on hand is really convenient.

Your childhood stuffed animal

That baby blanket you sleep with every night, the stuffed bear that is now flat or whatever your childhood ‘lovie’ is, bring it with you! So many people fear being judged, but why would you be judged for having a piece of home with you?

I too worried, and hid my teddy bear that I had gotten from my sisters when I was four years old under my pillow the first week (sorry S’more!). I was embarrassed that I hadn’t wanted to leave it behind. However, the more friends I made, people I talked to and time that passed, I realized how common they are.

If you have a stuffed animal you love, let it come to school with you!

Make it yours!

Overall, you need to get things for your dorm that make it feel specialized to what you like! It is your home for the next year, so it should feel like it. Whether that means getting fuzzy pillows, lots of decor, a diffuser or even an electric kettle, you should love your space.