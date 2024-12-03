Finals week can seem scary, especially to new students. Don’t worry, though — there are ways to navigate it, manage stress and get the grades you want. Here are my four favorite finals week tips that will help you survive!
- plan Your studying
I think the most important step to a successful finals week is to plan your studying. When finals are approaching, I like to map out exactly what I want to do each day, whether that’s studying specific chapters or slides, memorizing key topics or practicing questions. With planning, I can spread out my work, avoid procrastination, minimize stress and prevent myself from having to cram for an exam the night before.
- study in public
I started studying in public last semester and found that it helps me stay productive. I love to study in libraries, cafes or classroom buildings. If I am around other people who are studying, it is easier for me to stay focused and off of my phone. If I study at home, it is harder to keep myself from taking extended breaks or lying down to watch an episode of TV where I’ll fall asleep and throw my studying completely off schedule. If you prefer to study at home, try sitting at your desk and setting timers for your breaks to avoid this.
- Listen to Instrumental music
When I study, I like to have songs or movies playing in the background, but I have found that when I have a lot of work to do and need to be productive, music without lyrics is the best option. I like to use YouTube live streams of study music so I don’t have to worry about ads interrupting. You can find a wide variety of live streams with different themes, visuals and types of music. My favorite is the Lofi Girl live stream that plays Lofi music and has an animation of a girl studying that always keeps me motivated to study.
- take breaks
Organizations around campus hold events on reading day that allow for de-stressing. At Ohio State, the Ohio Union Activities Board is hosting a free screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and the Recreational Sports Group Fitness schedule has themed classes like “Chappell Roan Ride & Restore” and “Barre-bie.” Keep an eye out for reading day and finals week events, and make sure to take advantage of these opportunities for brain breaks!