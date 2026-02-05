How To Stay Ahead Of Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is the most difficult part of the year for many people. You have cold weather and gray days that can cause lower energy. You’re likely not feeling up to most of your regular activities. On top of the typical hardships of winter, some may be dealing with additional factors such as seasonal depression or sickness caused by the cold temperatures. With all of these factors working against us, it can be easy to despair and lose ourselves to the season. Below are my tips for surviving the harsh winter and living your best life despite it.

Establish a routine that works for you

One of the best ways to stay organized and present in the winter is to find a routine that adjusts to the winter season while still prioritizing your responsibilities. This looks different for everyone, but it could be as simple as sacrificing an hour of TV in favor of an extra hour of sleep if you’ve been low on energy. It could also be trading out some of your more intense hobbies for activities that benefit you mentally and physically. Something that I have tried this winter is adjusting my activity levels to match the daylight. Normally, I’m a night person and I thrive the most in the evening time. But this winter has made me more tired than I typically am, and it has been helpful for me to wake up a bit earlier so I have more hours of sunlight to complete my tasks. It’s so important, especially in the colder months, to listen to your needs and to not be afraid of changing things up if you think it will benefit you in the now!

Stay connected with your support system

With snow on the ground and frigid temperatures, it’s so easy to isolate yourself. It can feel like an insurmountable task just to text or call someone back, even more so if you’re lacking spirit. But it is when we feel that way that it is the most important time to stay connected. Even though you may not be able to have as much of a social life as you do in the summer, there are still so many ways to maintain your relationships. Playing board games on snow days, hosting movie nights, long phone calls, staying in and baking, and more–there are so many options of things to do while still staying warm! Winter is hard on everyone, so it’s essential to do this not just for yourself, but for the people around you who are also likely feeling the same.

Prioritize movement without pushing yourself too hard

With frozen ice comes frozen muscles, so it can be particularly exhausting to maintain your discipline in the gym. It’s totally normal to feel less energized and to want to stay cozy inside, but in my experience, staying in bed or laying on the couch for too long can eventually make you feel even more tired than going out and doing things. It’s so important to rest when you need to, so don’t push yourself to work out if it doesn’t feel right for your body at that moment. However, if you find that movement energizes you, something that I have found to be a positive influence for me is prioritizing relaxing and deep exercise, rather than high impact workouts. Winter is the perfect time to attend a yoga class, where you can still move your body and release endorphins, without straining your muscles. Something as simple as lifting weights in your room, or stretching on your own time can be a wonderful way to keep your mind and body healthy, while still honoring how you’re feeling.

Find inspiration while you can

Since winter is the time when we stay inside the most, there is often the dilemma of finding inspiration at the space where you usually would, like the library, museums, or in nature. Because of this limitation, it’s essential that we continue to find inspiration where we can, and resist the urge to sink into our phones. Now is a marvelous time to read new books, watch new movies, and to fall back into creative hobbies that will make us feel good about ourselves and our abilities.

Mindset is everything

It can be really tough to have a good attitude when the world feels bleak and the days are short. But the winter season is the most important time to adjust your mindset and to remember that this period of life will not last forever. If you find yourself feeling discouraged, uninspired, or self-critical, it is imperative to give yourself grace and love. One of the best ways to do this is to practice self-love. Speaking affirmations to yourself in the mirror may seem cheesy, but it is an effective way to feel empowered in a time when you may not be at 100%. Another way to edify your outlook is to pamper yourself when you feel like you need it, or to practice other self-care habits, such as journaling when your emotions feel unmanageable, or connecting with loved ones who will support you. While winter is undeniably difficult, you are stronger than your circumstances!

While winter feels endless, this season will end like it always does. I hope these tips will help you stay ahead of winter while you wait for spring!