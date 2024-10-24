Embracing Self-Love in College: A Guide to Managing Stress and Seasonal Changes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is an exciting time full of new experiences, but it can also become overwhelming — especially as the colder months approach and the semester reaches its end. This is the perfect time to prioritize self-love, become your own biggest supporter and stay grounded in your true self. With the demands of classes, clubs, health and friendships, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and forget to show yourself some kindness. Remember, self-love isn’t about perfection; it’s about embracing who you are and allowing yourself grace during challenging times.

As the weather shifts, many students experience the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or a dip in their mood as the days get shorter, skies get gloomier and we make the switch from cute mini skirts to comfy sweatpants. The lack of sunlight can leave you tired, unmotivated and a bit down. That’s why practicing self-love during this time is essential! Consider adding cozy blankets to your dorm, swapping iced lattes for warm ones and indulging in your favorite rom-coms.

Pampering yourself can significantly boost your mood. Treat yourself to a fun drink from Stauf’s and take the time to savor it in a cozy cafe or comfortable spot! To stay active, enjoy a walk around The Oval, explore the Short North for a change of scenery or even head to the RPAC for a quick workout to get those endorphins flowing.

Let’s not overlook how easy it is to fall into the comparison trap, especially on social media. It often feels like everyone else has it all figured out, but remember: what you see on Instagram is just the highlight reel. Practicing self-love means more than mindless scrolling; it involves unfollowing accounts that don’t uplift you, treating yourself to a new outfit to boost your confidence and embracing what makes you unique. Whether it’s journaling, going for a walk with your favorite playlist or making plans that excite you, focus on activities that nourish your spirit.

Some of my favorite low-key activities include enjoying dinner with a friend at Traditions at Scott, unwinding with a movie back in the dorm or exploring a new part of town while snapping cute digital photos with friends. I also love curating self-love playlists that capture the cozy, chilly vibe. What I cherish most are the conversations centered around growth and happiness — stepping away from gossip to engage in meaningful discussions that leave you feeling uplifted and energized rather than drained.

In college, self-love is essential. It helps you manage stress, protect your mental health and reminds you that you deserve the same love and care you offer others. As the semester winds down and winter sets in, take a little extra time to be kind to yourself by snuggling up in your coziest pajamas and doing things that make you happy and confident. College is just one part of your life’s journey, so make sure to love yourself every step of the way.

