Been There, Done That: A Senior’s Advice for Incoming Freshmen

Freshman year is overwhelming to say the least– new places, new people, and old habits that are hard to shake off. As a senior looking back on my college experience, it truly is a time of growth if you give yourself the chance. While there are a million things to learn, here are a few pieces of big sister advice for incoming freshmen.

Don’t self Sabotage

As an introvert, I’ve found myself in so many situations throughout college that I wished I could change. People will inevitably tell you to “put yourself out there” and “go outside you comfort zone,” but that is much easier said than done. I’ve said no to countless opportunities out of fear of failure or embarrassment, but started to realize I was missing out on the good things too.

Saying yes, even when anxious about the outcome, has lead to the most rewarding opportunities of my life— from studying abroad in London (and visiting all the “London Boy” spots) to meeting my best friends in college and doing life together. Sure, I’ve learned hard lessons about relationships (and situationships) and got lost on the Tube in London a few times, but I’ve learned the outcome doesn’t have to be so scary— and messing up a million times along the way is sometimes the most rewarding part. One day you’ll be glad you get to look back and laugh at the mistakes you made instead of regretting the possible growth you avoided.

Know your priorities

Sometimes a friendship isn’t working out, and even though it feels wrong, it’s a common part of life. It might feel odd coming from high school where communities are often tight-knit, but there are so many fish in the sea. Your people are out there!

If your energy is being drained and you find you are constantly unhappy in your social circle, ask yourself what about it is not a good fit for you, and direct your energy towards people that match your values.

Be in the room where it happens

When it comes to our careers and passions, it is so easy to have tunnel vision and try to adhere to the set fantasy we have of our dream job and future. As a creative, I am especially prone to this. I want to write books and be on film sets and interview Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet, but in college we have to accept the opportunities that are right in front of us. Internships are limited and competetive, but widening your net will help you catch a few. Even if an internship doesn’t have you on the red carpet, take it anyway and grow your skills where you can.

Personally, I want to work in entertainment journalism post-grad, but I’ve taken internships both at a local news station and a film production company. While these aren’t my end goals (as of now), they were still aligned with my interests and invaluable in growing my skills, confidence, and resume.

It also allows you to network and talk to people in different roles, getting a wide range of advice and perspectives. Be in the same room, and you’ll be surprised how much you’ll learn.

Pics or it didn’t happen

Do this for future you. I promise you’ll thank yourself later. Document the little everyday moments with your friends and make a scrapbook or photo album to collect them. Phones are great ways to capture things, but there’s something extra special about having a physical collection of all the people and moments that matter to you. Plus, it’s a fun activity and a way to be creative.

If you and your friends are long distance, take turns and pass the book back and forth, capturing your individual moments to share with each other. I did this with my friends freshman year and it is truly so fun to see the little moments your people document and share with you.

Accept the Journey

College is a whirlwind– and sometimes it tosses you around– but it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and huge point of growth. Allow yourself to make mistakes, reflect, and accept change. Now that I’m graduating, I hope these tokens of advice will help you along your own college journey.