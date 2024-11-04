Balancing Diets & Exercise with Menstrual Cycles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As women, we mostly go through a 30-day cycle of emotions, pain and bleeding. Periods can be some of the most painful things that come around every month, and they truly affect each one of us differently. For some, it could last three days, and for others, it could last seven.

I am someone who absolutely loves going to the gym and eating a balanced diet, but implementing this into my daily routine while being in college can be hard when my I start my cycle on a random Tuesday. So, here are some tips while exercising on your period.

Don’t feel bad!

We must recognize that as hard-working students who are trying to have well-balanced lives, it is absolutely okay to miss a day or two at the gym! Our body may need the rest, and the best response to having cramps or feeling sick might not be to go weight train or run two miles. Each body is different, and it is absolutely okay to either take a few days off from training or finding more low-impact alternatives to stay active.

Accepting this can be especially hard with the trends circulating online right now. The Hailey Fernandes StairMaster routine, 12-3-30 treadmill walking, “winter arc” and much more all over our social media now. I love that exercise is getting the attention it deserves, but do not feel bad if you can’t make it to the gym one or a few days out of the week. Give yourself some grace and understand that taking time off is not erasing anything you have been working towards!

balancing your diet

It is important to always have a balanced diet, and there are certain foods and supplements that can help when we are feeling down towards the beginning of our cycles. Having a balanced mix of protein, healthy fats vitamin D and calcium is the first step to helping our body out. Some supplements that can also help out when we are feeling low are vitamins E, B6, B1, calcium, magnesium and fish oils.

We all love our caffeine, but it has been proven that a high caffeine intake could cause irritability, poor sleep and worse menstrual cramps. Water may be more important to stay hydrated and battle fatigue.

Tracking your cycle

Personally, tracking my cycle has been an absolute life saver in so many instances. Each week of our cycle, we will feel differently and be in a different phase. One week may be filled with more energy while another will be filled with pain and laziness. Because of this, not only do I track my cycle for training at the gym, but also because it can help me months in advance if I am planning a trip or night out. The app I use is called Flo. It notifies me when I might be feeling more energized, more calm or more irritable. This is especially helpful when I am trying to make a new workout split. I have even learned that maybe a weekly split isn’t always the best option.

finding Alternatives

Let’s say you take every precaution, but that random Tuesday still comes around. You really want to go to the gym, but your body just wants to say no. Well, there are a few alternatives! Exercise is exercise, and moving your body at a lower-impact level is still as important as what you would have done if Mother Nature hadn’t gotten to you yet. Light cardio, walking, swimming, yoga, pilates and running are some good alternatives.

OVERALL well-being

Being a woman comes with many highs and lows, and we can look at our periods as a time where we can be more kind to our body. It is important to note that every single woman will feel differently during different parts of our cycles and there is not a “wrong” way to fit your training schedule with your menstrual cycle. By listening to your body, having a balanced diet, tracking your cycle and adjusting your workouts to fit your needs, you will optimize your fitness goals and overall well-being!