After Suicide Awareness Month: Remembering the Cause

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

If you’ve been walking around Ohio State’s campus, you’ve probably seen numerous purple signs and ribbons posted everywhere. The color purple and the purple ribbons are symbols for suicide prevention and awareness. September is National Suicide Awareness Month, with Sept. 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day.

Suicide Awareness Month reminds us to check up on ourselves, our loved ones and our peers to ensure they have positive mental health and mindsets, and to support those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts, tendencies or loss in their life. This month’s dedication to suicide indicates the importance of this issue, specifically in the United States. Globally, suicide causes roughly 720,000 deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization. In 2021, suicide was the 11th leading cause of death and the second for children ages 10 to 14 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Suicide takes many lives each year, and yet, it is the most preventable cause of death.

This is why we have Suicide Awareness Month, not just to remind us to check in on ourselves and our loved ones, but to remember those affected by suicide and recognize its severity. As humans, we tend to live a “self-centered life,” consumed by what goes on in our heads and lives, rather than considering how others perceive the world.

We, especially adolescents, live in the “spotlight effect,” in which people perceive themselves as more visible to the outside world than they actually are. So, how does this manifest in our lives? When we see a friend and say “hi” to them, but they flash us a mean glare, we may take that personally, but it could just be they are frustrated with their school work or dealing with a family issue.

You’re probably wondering what the spotlight effect has to do with Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. The spotlight effect, as natural as it is, can make us miss important signs about mental health. Take that friend I mentioned above: If they look at you in a negative way, you may believe they’re mad at you for no reason, but in actuality, something much deeper is wrong with them. If they begin looking at you that way more often, you may not think something is wrong with their mood and behavior and ask if they’re okay, but instead, you choose to leave them alone because you think they’re upset with you or don’t like you for some unknown reason.

This is not to blame those who think this way and tell you to bug your peers whenever they look a little down, but it sends an important message: Not everything targets or is about you. Realizing this will help us recenter our thought process from “she’s mad at me for no reason” to “she seems upset, let me check in on her.” It’s important to remind ourselves that we are not the center of the general universe, just our own.

The spotlight effect is not just a barrier to our understanding of people’s signs of mental health issues, but it tends to hinder our mental well-being in general. In fact, the spotlight effect can increase social anxiety, and for those who are already afflicted with anxiety, exacerbate it. The spotlight effect can also cause relationship problems and decreased empathy in individuals.

September may be over, but it is still important to pay attention and listen to those around you for signs of suicidal thoughts and ideation, self-harm or mental health issues. As we get further away from Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, we must remember the thoughts and feelings of those around us, and remind ourselves to look out for those who may be at risk.