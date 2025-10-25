7 Autumn Desserts To Make This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A chill is in the air, and it is time to delve into our favorite fall sweet treats. Here is a list of some yummy dessert recipes perfect for lovers of pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, and other iconic autumn flavors!

Each recipe will include a linked example, but feel free to do some searching and find a variation that sounds best to you!

Pumpkin cupakes (with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting)

This specific recipe–-linked here–-is one I’ve made several times in years past, and have loved. This one’s for those who love pumpkin! These cupcakes have just enough pumpkin puree to be delicious without being overpowering. The frosting is really what makes these shine, though. It is a pumpkin cream cheese frosting with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

These cupcakes are also great for decorating with fall or Halloween decorations!

Coffee Cake

Coffee cake, like this recipe here, is the perfect dessert for cinnamon lovers. It has a delicious cinnamon cakey base and an iconic crumble of cinnamon, brown sugar, butter, and flour on top. Some even drizzle a little vanilla frosting over the top like a cinnamon roll.

Pair this with your favorite autumn coffee and enjoy!

Apple Crisp

If you love the apple-flavored desserts in fall, you might like a good apple crisp! Most recipes, including this one, are made with apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, and oats. With vanilla ice cream on top, it makes a yummy apple treat.

If you want more crunch, many people add nuts into their recipes as well.

cheesecake bars/cupcakes

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

If you love cheesecake, consider making some mini cheesecake bars to share with friends or family. This recipe here is a great example. Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon or caramel drizzle or cracker crumbs!

You can even decorate for a Halloween party, football game, or friendsgiving!

Carrot cake

Christin Urso / Spoon

Carrot cake can be perfect for autumn when spiced up with cinnamon, ginger, and/or nutmeg. This recipe here is built for the fall season. If you’re like me and have nut allergies, they can easily be skipped or replaced with chocolate chips.

There are so many variations of carrot cakes, especially for autumn, so look into options to make the yummiest cake for you!

Apple Cider donuts

There are some delicious autumn donut flavors, but apple cider is an underrated one! Many recipes, like this one, also come with a delicious cinnamon sugar coating, and others even have a glaze to dip the donuts in.

This treat great for a fall morning and pairs well with a caramel coffee, or hot chocolate!

Cinnamon cookies

Natalie Rodriguez / Spoon

There are so many cookie recipe options for the holiday season! For autumn, I think a good cinnamon cookie or snickerdoodle is the best. This recipe here has cream cheese in the mix to make a creamy texture, but you can always go for a more classic cookie, or put a homemade frosting on top!

This is another great recipe for decorating!