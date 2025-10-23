10 Songs To Add To Your Running Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re training for a big race, completing a routine workout, or you just need to blow off some steam, listening to good music always makes running more enjoyable. Here are some of my favorite songs that motivate me while I run!

“THE GREATEST” by Billie Eilish

“THE GREATEST” by Billie Eilish has one of the best bridges of all time, in my opinion. If you listen to this on a run, you’re guaranteed to break into a full sprint by the end of the song.

“Armor” by Sara Bareilles

This song inspires me to run so that I can be faster than any man who tries to race me. Seriously, though, its message about using men’ s degrading words to come back stronger than ever is so empowering. Every time I listen to this song, I feel like I can do anything, so of course I have to play it while I run.

“Baby Steps” by Olivia Dean

If you’re feeling tired or sluggish during your run, this song from Olivia Dean’s newest album, The Art of Loving, is sure to push you to the finish. The lyrics encourage you to pick yourself up and keep moving forward through challenges. Even if you’re taking “baby steps,” you’re still running!

“You’re Gonna Go Far” by Noah Kahan

This is the perfect song to listen to while you run through the town that you moved away from– if you feel like having to stop and cry on the sidewalk. “You’re Gonna Go Far” is devastatingly bittersweet, much like the experience of visiting your hometown. Honestly, be prepared to get sentimental if you listen to any Noah Kahan song on a run.

“You Are In Love” by Taylor Swift

You do not have to be in a relationship to add this iconic Taylor Swift song to your running playlist. The best time to run to this song is at sunset (in my experience, at least). The chorus crescendos and then bursts into the colors of the sky. Maybe this is dramatic, but it makes the run feel magical!

“vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

On the day that this song was released in 2023, I went on a four mile run and played this on repeat the entire time. It starts slow, but eventually, it builds up. It gets angry and loud and intense and then suddenly, you realize you’re sprinting.

“The Exit” by Conan Gray

If you’re in your feels, at least you can listen to this song and get a good run out of it. Sometimes, it’s good to listen to sad music and sit in your emotions. But listening to sad music and running in your emotions? That’s healing.

“Free Now” by Gracie Abrams

Running can be a very freeing experience, so obviously, “Free Now” by Gracie Abrams would be a perfect song to listen to. While it does start slow, the bridge is sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” by Taylor Swift

This song is perfect if you are going on a run because you need to let out your anger. Channeling your emotions into running is a great way to deal with them. Listening to this indignant song about revenge will make the experience even more therapeutic.

“I’m Not a Mountain” by Sarah Kinsley

As a song about finding your inner strength with a buildup to a powerful bridge, “I’m Not a Mountain” by Sarah Kinsley checks every box for being a great song to listen to while running.

No matter what your reason for running is, a good playlist is essential for motivation and making the workout even better!