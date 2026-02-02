Top 5 Valentine’s Date Spots in Athens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s day is fast approaching, and love is in the air. If you are looking to plan a Valentine’s day date with that special someone in your life, or even a Galentine’s with your friends, you’ve come to the right place (especially my sapphic queens). So, without further ado, here is my top 5 list of date spots for you and your valentine in Athens, Ohio.

1. Beads and things

This is such a perfect spot for a date. If you’ve never been, this is essentially the process: First, you need to make sure they are open by going to their social media. The couple that runs it is often out of town buying more beads, so their hours online are not always accurate. When you get there, it can be a bit overwhelming, but the owners are very kind and helpful so feel free to ask them for help. You start by grabbing a tray and filling it with beads from all around the store. I like to look up inspo pics on Pinterest.

You’ll probably be there for about 1.5-2 hours or more depending on how complicated your design is. It’s a lot of fun and a great way to talk to your date without silence being awkward (because you might get focused on the craft and both go mute at some point). You can also swap what you made at the end as a little Valentine’s gift! So cute and personal!

I have been on a few dates here and I have been with friends, and it is such a blast every time and I always leave with an accessory I can cherish forever.

Here’s their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beads45701/

2. Purple Chopstix

I have yet to go to this restaurant myself, but I read an absolutely glowing review of it in the Athens News by Gabriel Scotto last week (read it here) and I am dying to try it. If you are looking for a place to eat with a more upscale vibe, this is definitely the place to check out.

They specialize in a variety of cuisines. From Italian to Thai to Mexican, this place has it all. And from Scotto’s review, I can tell that they don’t slouch on flavor even with such a wide range.

Their website states that they are more than willing to make accommodations for people with allergies or dietary restrictions (fellow vegans turn UP!). So, if that is a worry for you, try calling ahead and see what they can do for you and/or your date. Scotto recommends calling ahead anyway to make a reservation because it is such an intimate space. Especially on Valentine’s, I wouldn’t chance it with no reservation.

https://www.purplechopstix.com

3. ANy thrift store

New to You, Upcycle, Ohio Thrift, Little Wing Relief, the list of Athens thrifts goes on and on. A thrifting date is always a fun idea. It is so fun to look at items together, make jokes about the merchandise, pick out items for each other, etc. You can even make an outfit for each other or thrift some craft supplies and have a craft night after.

This is a cheap option but it’s also very personal and time consuming. Especially if you go to multiple thrift stores in one trip!

Here’s a link to an article I did in the past on Athen’s thrift stores, albeit very outdated: My Favorite Thrift Spots In Athens

4. The Union Bar

The Union is always a great place to go and rock out at night. They have free pool downstairs and live music/DJs every week Thursday-Saturday. Since Valentines Day is on a Saturday this year, they will definitely have something going on. On February 13, they are having a “Be My Valentine” show with the bands Space Kid, Guy Music, and Miss Crimson.

The Union has a pretty chill vibe, and if the music upstairs ever gets too overwhelming you can always go on the back patio or the downstairs bar. If you and your date are looking for more of a chill experience that night, this might be the route to take.

5. Side bar

Last but not least, I cannot fail to mention Side Bar. If you are still wanting an alcohol-friendly Valentines but with more of an upscale twist, Side Bar is the place to be. They have a wide variety of specialty, fancy cocktails that make you feel like you’re Carrie Bradshaw in a NY bar. There are comfy couches and the vibes are so right in there. Plus, they have a ton of fun board games you can play with your date for free!

They are open both during the day as a restaurant and at night as a bar/live music venue. During the afternoon/evening they serve amazing specialty dinners. Even their photos on social media make me drool. They will be extending kitchen hours on Valentine’s to 10 pm, however, I am not sure if they will have live music. It would not surprise me if they brought in a jazz band.

Link to the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/14MhjzhYepn

On February 13, they are having a “My Bloody Valentine” drag show featuring their returning local queens, Kazma Knights and The Side Pieces (named after the bar itself of course). Come out and support your local kings and queens and keep the tradition of drag in Athens alive!

Here is a link to the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/16tEWBYeF1/

I hope you and your significant other have a loving, happy Valentine’s Day. Us single girls will be watching begrudgingly from the side lines as you celebrate your love this year. And if you are one of us forlorn single girls, don’t worry babe, your time is coming soon.