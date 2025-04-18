The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

As the sun starts to fade away and the air outside turns cold and gloomy, you might feel loneliness or sadness which prevents you from getting out of bed—even for tasks like walking to class. This isn’t just that feeling of being sad at night, it is an actual mental health challenge that is especially heightened if you have pre-existing depression symptoms. This feeling is also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, to put a name to the less motivated or less energized feeling as soon as October hits. However, as someone who really struggles with feeling any hint of happiness during the fall and winter, I can help you learn how to tackle this!

So, what’s the big first step in helping that sadness? This may sound obvious, but you need to leave your room! I know that it’s easier said than done since the less motivated you feel, the less likely you would want to move around and do anything. I’m here to tell you this small step takes a big leap for your mental health! Going outside, even if it’s just for a quick walk (bundle up first), can increase your endorphins and improve your overall focus and attention span! Even if it isn’t extremely sunny outside, just taking a brisk five-minute walk can help you feel rejuvenated for those five minutes you took to get on your feet and explore.

Now what if I don’t feel like leaving my room? Seasonal depression can become so intense that the feeling of leaving your room feels like a ton of weights on your feet. How about changing something inside your room by making it more appealing and bright for you and get rid of the dark and gloom? Make that room of yours a sanctuary by bringing in some good vibes. I suggest getting some fairy lights or LED lights to brighten up your space—light in general helps a lot. If you like to really decorate, try getting some posters to brighten the colors. Is your room cluttered from not feeling like cleaning? Simply tidying up your bed area can make such a difference! Your room can sometimes reflect your mood, so creating a safe space for yourself in your home will help with your low energy and give you a proper refresh.

A final tip that will help your mental health is keeping yourself social. Friends and family can bring positive interactions into your life. reating memories with them will help keep you happy and less isolated. With seasonal depression, it is important to try to avoid the seclusion aspect to make your day a bit brighter. Even just chilling with your friends for a small amount of time can significantly boost your mood and create lasting memories! If your mental health is very affected by this depression, I encourage talking to a therapist or counselor, as it will be a massive help to talk out your feelings and get your emotions out to a professional.

Seasonal depression can be something that takes control of the majority of your mind, but try not to let it! Take a moment to go outside, create a safe space in your environment, and create new moments with your friends and family. The seasons might get dark and gloomy, but keeping these things in mind can help you persevere and push through these obstacles for your future. Keep taking it one day at a time!