It’s Okay to Not be Okay: The Importance of Therapy for College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

College is a stressful time for those pursuing higher education. There is so much pressure placed on students during this time in their lives. As students, we face societal pressures from our family and peers, financial pressures, and emotional pressures to balance social life, extra-curriculars, and academics. All of these things are on college students’ minds when it comes to success. Not only are all college students just trying to get through the day and balance their lives, but in the next four years of their university era, they need to decide on what career path they want to pursue for what would ultimately provide a stable and rewarding career. As you can imagine, all of these aspects of higher education that college students need to balance are huge stressors for their mental health. According to the Gallup-Lumina Foundation, 64 percent of students have considered dropping out due to “emotional distress.” So, what can students do to improve their chances of academic success along with fostering their mental health? Therapy for college students is something that can have a substantial impact on their mental and academic success.

The mental health crisis among college students is growing every year. Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death among college students. Mental health has to be taken more seriously in order to save our new generation of leaders. The most efficient treatment for a mental health crisis is reaching out to others for help. This could mean friends and family or a licensed professional. Although friends and family are a critical part of a support system, knowing when to speak to a licensed professional is also important. Not only is it beneficial for students’ mental well-being, but it is also directly beneficial to their academic success. Therapy offers a place for people to express themselves and feel their emotions and experiences without shame. Many people learn coping strategies in therapy, and emotional regulation tactics that allow them to balance stress in their daily lives.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

College is an extremely vulnerable and emotional time for everyone. Especially for freshmen, therapy can be extremely beneficial to their mental health, and enable them to focus on their academics with a clear mind. Students living on campus for the first time are the most vulnerable. They don’t have a built-in support system yet and they are most at risk for a mental health crisis. Many new students are not aware of the professional help that we, as students, have access to right here on campus. Using the campus mental health facilities is discrete and accessible to every student. Old Dominion University (ODU) specifically has free counseling for all students. You can view their services at ODU Counseling Services, or reach out to other resources through the National Institute of Mental Health. Reaching out for mental health support looks different for everyone, in all of the different phases of their lives. Many universities have broadened their ideas of what therapy can look like, introducing group therapy, peer counseling, and telehealth. Most universities offer free therapy and counseling in any form. Here at ODU, the first 10 sessions of therapy are free to students.Trained therapists can refer you to psychiatrists if needed as well. Mental health counselors are there to help you and support you in any way possible.

“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” John Green

Support is always available when you need it, and there’s no shame in asking for help. While academic and financial success are important, none of it matters without you. Taking care of yourself should be your top priority when pursuing your passions and living your best life. Therapy acts as a catalyst for us as individuals in this world to better understand ourselves so that we can better understand those around us. Reaching out for support from others is what connects us as humans. It’s okay to not be okay!