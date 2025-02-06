4 Ways to Practice Love on Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is the day of love. Love is everywhere and can be found in anything. When you think of Valentine’s Day, don’t just go running to the “lovey-dovey” couple activities that are showcased on this day. Think of the many ways you can show love to not only yourself but the people around you. Here are four ways to practice love this Valentine’s Day.

Self Love

Self-love is the best love. You can show yourself love in many different ways. A statistic from an AARP survey states, “82 percent of U.S. adults would prefer to spend Valentine’s Day with someone rather than by themselves.” When finding someone to love on February 14th, start with yourself! You know how you like to spend your time the most, so have the whole day centered around yourself. Take yourself to lunch or dinner, buy something special, or sleep in that morning. Any activity that you already enjoy doing is a great way to practice love this Valentine’s Day.

Making/Giving Gifts

Now that we have moved through how to practice self-love, let’s start practicing how to make the people around you feel loved. Whether you make or buy a gift, the effort behind the action is what truly matters. If you are lost on what to get or even where to start shopping for gifts, don’t worry. Some examples of gifts that you can make or buy are:

Dinner

Hand-made or store-bought card

Painting

Personalized items (mugs, t-shirt, phone case, keychain, etc.)

All of these gift ideas will surely make the people around you feel loved.

Practice Communication

Practicing communication can be hard for some people, especially if you feel that the communication isn’t reciprocated. On the day of love, put some of your feelings aside to check on the ones who are near to your heart. It is important to show love to the ones around you while they are still here. Picking up the phone to send a quick message to express how you feel is a great way to practice love.

Be Grateful

When any holiday comes around, some people tend to forget how much they already have. Instead of worrying or wishing that you were in different circumstances, focus on what you have now. Practice being grateful on the day of love by spending time with family or friends, writing a letter of gratitude for someone you love, or reminding yourself of what you are grateful for. Because just like J.Cole says, “There’s no such thing as a life that’s better than yours”.

While practicing love on Valentine’s Day, be mindful of yourself and the people around you.