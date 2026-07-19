House Rules (Terms & Conditions Apply) : Same House, Different Standards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



The “He’s a Man” trend currently circulating on TikTok has sparked a necessary conversation. By showcasing the way society reacts to the exact same behaviors in men versus women, this trend exposes a double standard that begins in our living rooms and follows us into the professional world. As a community dedicated to the growth and empowerment of the next generation, we must ask ourselves: Are we inadvertently limiting our daughters while over-preparing our sons?

The Blueprint of Childhood: Toys and Trajectories

The conditioning begins early. We see it in the toy aisle: boys are handed tools and cars, signaling a future of building and innovation, while girls are handed kitchens and dolls, signaling a future of service and motherhood.

Even when a girl shows a genuine passion for a craft, the narrative is often redirected. If a young girl loves to cook, she is told she will be a “great mother.” If a boy shows the same interest, he is told he has the potential to be a “great chef.” One is framed as a motherly duty; the other is framed as a professional career. We must stop narrowing our daughters interest to the home and start encouraging their professional ambitions with the same fervor we offer our sons.

Collectors vs. Hoarders: The Language of Value

This bias extends into our hobbies and personal spaces. When a woman collects items whether it’s shoes, books, or decor she is often labeled as having “clutter” or a “hoarding problem.” Her collection is viewed as an unnecessary excess. Conversely, when a man collects watches, sneakers, or caps, he is celebrated as a “collector.” His hobby is viewed as an investment or a mark of status. Why do we view a woman’s passion as a burden and a man’s passion as a prestige?

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

The “Resting” Standard: Appearance and Perception

The double standard is perhaps most visible in how we perceive physical features. A woman with a strong jawline or a neutral expression is often dismissed with the derogatory label of having a “resting bitch face.” Yet, a man with those same sharp, distinct features is described as “smoldering” or “model esque.” We are teaching our daughters that their strength is a social flaw, while teaching our sons that their presence is a natural asset.

Growing Pains: The Body Image Gap

Perhaps most damaging is the scrutiny placed on our children’s appetites. When a young girl goes back for a second helping at the dinner table, she is often met with comments about her hunger or her weight. She is watched, judged, and made to feel self conscious. Meanwhile, a boy doing the exact same thing is simply a “growing boy.” We forget that our daughters are also in a critical stage of development often hitting puberty earlier than their male peers. By policing their intake, we plant the seeds of body dysmorphia and shame before they even reach adulthood.

A Call to Action: Raising the Next Generation

The way we treat our daughters today dictates the standard of respect they will demand tomorrow. Furthermore, the way we treat our sons in the presence of our daughters sets the blueprint for how they will treat women in their future relationships.

To the parents and mentors: Be mindful of your language. Are you praising your son’s ambition while questioning your daughter’s?

To the brothers: Observe how you treat your sisters. Your actions are the primary lesson your future partners will use to determine what you consider “respect.”

We must protect our daughters by fostering their confidence

and we must teach our sons to recognize the humanity and equality of the women around them. Let us raise a generation that values character over gendered expectations, ensuring that every child regardless of their sex is given the space to grow, explore, and thrive without the weight of outdated labels.