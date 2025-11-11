You’re Not Just Tired, You’re Emotionally Drained (and You Deserve to Rest)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As university students, we often assume that our lack of motivation to do

everyday tasks means we’re just being lazy or tired. But for many of us, it actually

comes from being emotionally drained. Juggling classes, work, relationships, and

personal expectations can take a real toll on our mental and emotional energy.

Over time, this constant pressure leaves us feeling worn out, unmotivated, and

disconnected, even when we’re trying our best to keep up. University culture

pushes students to think constantly about the future and life after university, there

is a certain type of pressure to be productive 24/7 and believe that our future is

entirely dependent on our ability to involve ourselves and participate in activities.

This fact is magnified by the seemingly ‘perfect’ lives of our fellow peers and

course mates. However, for many of us the reality is that we are all struggling in

some way, it’s not meant to be easy, and some of the most successful people will

tell you that the key to success Is balance, not just how much you can cram into a

day.



Emotional drain can often feel like our energy, motivation and ability to cope have

been “used up”, often due to prolonged stress, pressure or other emotional

demands. There are many different ways to spot when we are emotionally

drained, some of them including: dreading socialising with friends or feeling

responsible for everyone else’s happiness, replaying conversations in your head

and worrying you said something wrong. All of these can be displayed with

emotional drainage, and this can all have a negative toll on your emotions and

even academic performance, that’s why its especially important to know how to

deal with it now and take the steps to feeling less overwhelmed and being able to

balance all aspects of your life. A way to avoid/overcome burnout is journaling or

venting, venting involves talking about how you are feeling to anyone that you

trust, and journalling, which helps to release built up emotions, it can help you to

process your feelings and maybe to notice certain patterns of things that make

you happy or trigger the burnout. Another coping mechanism is allowing yourself

to be bored, as a generation we are constantly busy and online, we need to learn

to let ourselves slow down and learn to be alone with ourselves or find a peaceful

hobby that brings us peace and a way to slow down, for me that’s reading but it

could be anything that brings you peace without the guilt.



As a university student myself, I am no stranger to the feeling of dread seeing a

9am I have to attend the next morning, or an essay due that I just don’t have the

energy to start. But what has helped me get through those moments was

acknowledging that I was emotionally drained and giving myself the time and the

grace to relax and recharge before tackling something I knew I couldn’t start,

that’s always better than sitting down at my desk, mindlessly scrolling through the

material I need to get through and finding myself, after 3 hours having completed

nothing. It’s all about recognition