Why we’re all burnt out – and it’s not a personal failure

You wake up tired, scroll through video after video of people waking up at 5 am or

comparing yourself to your friends who seem to have already done more by lunch

than you do in an entire day and suddenly doing anything feels like a performance

review.



A feeling of being overworked, overwhelmed and somehow…you still feel like you’re

not doing enough. Sound familiar? Burnout’s a common occurrence that feels like an

unacknowledged aspect of life. But it’s important to remember that it’s not your fault.



A Productivity Culture:

From journaling to planning a day out to the minute, to morning routines that include

meditation at 5 am and dunking your face in iced water, we’ve been sold the idea

that productivity equals worth.



This narrative is subtle, but persistent and consistent:

 Be Busy = Being valuable.

 Rest = Laziness

 Struggle = Success

Where your to-do lists somehow never seem to shrink, your value is measured by

output and normal human limitation, such as feeling overwhelmed, tired or just

drained, have now become character flaws.



We don’t just want to do more; we’ve become expected to. And when we don’t reach

that impossible criteria, we choose to blame ourselves.



The idea of self-blame:

Burning out doesn’t just feel like laziness; it feels like failure. One glance at our

peers, and we see them effortlessly juggling social lives, classes, part-time jobs,

post-grad choices, and hobbies… so we assume there’s something wrong with us for

struggling.

You feel like you’re drowning ten times deeper in the same work, and yet, no one

seems to be drowning with you.

So, we internalise it, we tell ourselves the same spiel of

“If I just tried harder”

“Maybe I’m just lazy”

“I’ll get up earlier tomorrow”

But the truth is: you’re not weak, you’re just a person going through life for the first

time, trying to balance 24 hours in comparison to glimpses of minutes from other

people’s 24 hours.

Being productive doesn’t mean changing yourself; it means commodifying and

balancing where you can.

So why do we feel burnout?

It’s important to realise that burnout is not laziness or a lack of resilience and is

certainly you ‘not trying hard enough’.



It’s just your body and brain signalling that you’ve been pushed beyond sustainable

limits and that you need rest and structural change.



If you spend hours at your desk, keep waking up at 5 am despite going to bed at 11

pm, force yourself to spend an entire day in the library, then go out with friends. You

will find that it will all catch up with you eventually.



Productivity does not equal constant work or socialising; it doesn’t match up with the

‘days in my life’ videos. It is about balance: realising that you need rest, that you

don’t need to be constantly doing something. To relax guilt-free without thinking

about what is next on a to-do list.



This feeling isn’t your fault; the idea of being perfect and constantly productive isn’t

healthy or sustainable. Your self-worth is not measured in tasks completed or hours

worked.



Next time that feeling of “failure” looms over you, remember, you know yourself best.

You are the only person spending 24 hours with yourself and if you need to spend a

few extra hours in bed or just scroll on your phone for a while, that isn’t changing

anything about what you are capable of.