The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Contraception for women is as exciting as a flu shot. Yes, you get a benefit out of it, yes, it’s for your own

good. Doesn’t make it less scary, or less painful.



Around this time last year, I was still pushing hard on maintaining my new year’s resolutions, among

which I had determined that I would take better care of myself, and my health. This implied I would walk

every day instead of taking the bus, I would eat leaner and home-made meals only… and I would get a

contraceptive implant. Talking to my friends in December when I went back home made me realize that

everyone except me was in some kind of contraception. I felt so dumb, especially because I had just had

(yet another!) pregnancy scare (which, in reality, was just that I’ve always been irregular in my periods).

How could I be so irresponsible? I thought. How come everybody’s taking care of themselves except me?

Little did I know that hormone-based contraception does not equal self-care. For some women, it may.

For others, it can do more harm than good.



My first days with the implant were terrifying. I had a tiny rod up my arm, and a booklet the size of a throw blanket listing some of the possible known risks. Blood clots, thrombosis, weight gain, weight loss,

amenorrhea, excessive bleeding… Basically anything that happened to me in the following four years may

or may not be caused by the implant.



My arm’s bruise faded away, and so did my concerns for a while. I realized that the percentage of people

who had severe consequences due to the implant was low, and I probably had nothing to worry about.

However, I have to admit, I’m a slave to my hormones. This should have been my first sign not to get the implant.



As many other women do, I experience every human emotion in the lapse of the 48 hours previous to the

first day of my period. Whenever I find myself crying over being unlovable or spiralling because I dropped

a coin, that’s my sign that I will get my period tomorrow. Imagine now living perpetually in those two days, swinging back and forth between anger and sadness (and self-hatred too). That’s how I felt.

I felt too intensely, and I struggled to understand why it was so difficult to control my emotions. Two

weeks a month, I would feel horrible about myself, and every small thing that made me upset turned into

a fight with my friends, arguments that ended in tears, or simply me overthinking everything. But it was

like clockwork. Two weeks of insanity, two weeks of being normal. I noticed the pattern, I thought I may need help, and I booked a GP appointment.



Something they don’t warn you about is that, when you get your implant fitted, you’re giving up any right

to complain about any kind of pain or discomfort you may experience. Because even though nobody is

certain that those things may be related to the implant, well… they may be! They may not be! Who even

cares enough to find out?



My self-perception was at a low point. The mood swings, combined with the fact that I was starting to go

to the gym and eating healthier, became a trigger for a long-gone eating disorder that I had gotten over

years ago. I felt like I was gaining weight, I looked at myself with despise, and when I went to the

occupational therapist to talk about these initial symptoms (that I could recognize were a slippery slope

for an ED), unfortunately, the answer was always the same. Yeah, it may be the implant!

It was only for six months that I could convince myself to just wait a little longer, that maybe I would get

used to the mood swings, that maybe it was all in my head and I just had to lock in. But in my head, I

could not stand to think that all these things had been caused by it. What if they weren’t? What if there was something wrong with me, and no one would be able to tell because it’d get dismissed as a side

effect?



I felt like I was going insane. And I decided, after months of feeling like my life was falling apart only

because I could not get a hold of my emotions, that the wisest choice was to remove the implant. I could not stand thinking that maybe everything was because of it, or maybe it wasn’t. Why are women

expected to put up with all kinds of bizarre symptoms for the sake of their partner? My implant was removed exactly six months after it had been fitted, and if it was a placebo or if it actually

was causing all of these things in me, I will never know. What I do know is that taking control of my

body made me feel better than I had felt in months, when it felt like the implant was in control of me and

not the other way around. My mood stabilized, my period went back to normal, and soon I realized that

maybe I was being too hard on myself?