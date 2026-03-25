When baking is just a piece of cake

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a snacker. A proud snacker at that. Sweet, savoury, hot or cold.

According to my grandma, the best snack however is home baked. And I agree, I

always feel a sense of grand satisfaction when I make something delicious. I feel

productive for making it, and content when eating it. But I, like a lot of people, don’t

have the same skills as those in the bake-off tent. I don’t know how to mix complex

flavours, make fancy pastry, or decorate beautiful cakes. But who said that is

necessary?



I am a simple baker- my bakes are easy, but equally as yummy. Therefore, I want to

share with you 4 of my quick treat recipes, savoury and sweet, using easy

ingredients and products to make a snack productive enough to make you feel good,

but quick enough for you to devour it within thirty minutes.



Cheese and chutney pin wheels

Easy and cheesy….

What you need:

Chutney (I recommend caramelised onion)

Ready roll puff pastry

Grated cheese

Egg (for egg wash)

What to do!

1) Set the oven to 200 degrees or match it to whatever it says on the ready roll

puff pastry packet.

2) Roll out your puff pastry. Lather on some of your chutney in a thin layer, as

too much will make it very messy to cut and roll.

3) Then add your grated cheese on top of the chutney, the more the better!

4) Then you need to roll up your puff pastry, so it looks like a Swiss roll! This

means it will look like one long log, with a swirled pattern at either end.

5) Then take a knife and cut discs of from the log and place them onto

parchment paper on a tray.

6) Egg wash the disks and place a bit of extra cheese on top.

7) Cook for 12 mins (or again follow the instructions from the puff pastry packet.)

8) Let them cool for 10 minutes and enjoy!!

Nutella and raspberry swirls

The sweet sister to the savoury pin wheels…

Nutella

Raspberries

Ready roll puff pastry

Egg (for egg wash)

What to do!

 This is super simple because it is the exact same instructions as the cheese

and chutney pin wheels! So, follow all the instructions as previously stated,

except you lather the pastry with a thin layer of Nutella, and then place

raspberries all on top before rolling it up into the log!

Ice cream cakes

A low effort bake that looks high effort…

Premixed cake batter (I am a big Betty Crocker fan for this)

Ice cream cones (with the flat bottom; not the pointed ones)

Premade butter cream

Decorations if you want to be extra fancy.

What to do!

1) First use your premixed batter to make your cake batter. You may need to buy

additional ingredients based on the mix, but usually it’s just an extra bit of

milk, water or eggs. Some people see this as cheating, but I have no issue

with this!

2) Then you need to pour the cake batter into the ice cream cones. I tend to fill

them about ¾ of the way up the cone. This is why it is important to have

wider, flat-bottomed cones as they need to stand up in the oven. Pointy

bottoms won’t work!

3) Then place these to cook in the oven, using the instructions from the cake

mix. I find this so interesting as the batter cooks inside the cone, but the

cones stay rigid and crispy! Makes a really yummy texture to eat.

4) Once they are finished, leave them to cool for 20 minutes before putting the

butter cream on top of the risen cake dome to make it look like an actual ice

cream! Feel free to add some extra decorations if you are feeling fancy.

Smash potatoes

A snack that can double as a dinner side….

Potatoes (new potato size)

Oil

Premade guac or salsa.

What to do!

1) Parboil potatoes, as many as you see fit. Usually takes about 15 minutes for

me.

2) Then take the potatoes out of the water and let them cool down for 10

minutes.

3) Place the potatoes separately onto a piece of parchment paper on a baking

tray

4) Take a glass cup and rub oil on the bottom. Then use this cup to gently

smash the potatoes down flat individually. The thinner you make them the

crispier they will be! If the potatoes begin to stick to the glass, wash it and add

more oil to the bottom.

5) Once you have finished, add some more oil and salt onto the top of the

potatoes, and cook at 200 degrees in the oven until they are crispy enough for

you!

6) Then use them to dip into a fresh guacamole or salsa- but any dips work!

As you can see these are all extremely low effort! But from how they taste, you

would never know!