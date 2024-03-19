Unwind and Unplug: Pilates for Stress Relief and Mental Clarity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What admittedly began as a reaction to seeing how toned Miley Cyrus’ arms are at the Grammy’s, pilates classes have quickly become one of the highlights of my week. Initially, I viewed it purely as a way to spice up my previous routine of gym sessions with a few spin classes here and there, however, what really surprised me were the psychological benefits that I felt almost instantly.

First of all, the classes that I take at David Ross are held in the big studios on the ground floor with floor-to-ceiling windows, letting in loads of natural light. At first, this filled me with the irrational dread of the thought of anyone passing by being able to look in on the classes, but this fear stopped when I remembered every time that I had walked past a class and not thought anything of it. Also, once the class begins, you’re so focused on what the instructor is saying you don’t have any time to think about anything else.

This brings me to my next point: the fact that you are being told exactly what to do for an hour is such a nice way to completely switch off your brain from any worries or anxieties. All you have to focus on for that time are the exercises that you have been given. The instructors often play relaxing music as well, so that helps too. Each exercise has 3 intensity options so you can tailor the class to suit your strength/energy levels. Whilst I wouldn’t say it’s easy, it’s much lower intensity than a spin class or running so I find it quite a relaxing alternative form of exercise. It also helps that the demographic of the class is almost entirely women so gives a nice break from the gym bros offering unsolicited advice on form (see the TikTok of that female pro golfer at the driving range for reference.)

If you’re looking to try Pilates I would thoroughly recommend it not only for the physical benefits but as a way to completely switch off from any final term stresses! I’ve been going consistently for just over a month so I’m still quite new, but I will definitely be continuing throughout my last term in Notts and beyond.